NNIT A/S: NNIT RELEASES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR 2024, 2025 OUTLOOK AND ADJUSTS FINANCIAL ASPIRATIONS

Today, NNIT releases its preliminary financial key figures for 2024, the financial outlook for 2025 and announces an adjustment of the group’s financial aspirations.

Preliminary financial figures for 2024

Based on unaudited financial figures, NNIT delivered results in line with the latest outlook for organic growth of around 6-7% and group operating profit margin excluding special items of 6-7%. Group revenue amounted to DKK 1,851m corresponding to organic growth of 6.0% and reported growth of 7.1%. Group operating profit excluding special items was DKK 117m equating to a margin of 6.3%. Special items amounted to DKK 69m.

Financial outlook for 2025

Although market conditions and the geopolitical landscape have become more uncertain, NNIT expects to continue growing its underlying business across the Life Science, Public and Private verticals in 2025. Organic growth is expected to be 7-10% with profitability anticipated to increase driven by top line growth, improving billability and cost optimization. The group operating profit margin excluding special items is expected to be 7-9%. Special items are anticipated to be at a lower level than 2024.

Financial aspirations adjusted

NNIT remains committed to its strategic direction of becoming a pure-play IT consultancy company with strong positions in globally attractive markets and ample opportunities to profitably grow its business.

NNIT adjusts its financial mid-term aspirations based on lower-than-initially-expected financial performance in 2024, the impact on expectations for 2025 and beyond from continued macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty combined with a significant downgrade of the market outlook for the Life Science industry1 from around 8% CAGR in 2023-2026 to around 5% CAGR in 2024-2028. For the mid-term strategy period 2025-27, NNIT aspires to deliver profitable growth with annual organic revenue growth between 7 to 10%, and an operating profit margin before special items above 10% in 2027.

NNIT will release its Annual Report 2024 on February 18, 2025, and host a webcast on the following day as planned.

1Source: Gartner data from 2023 and latest data from Everest Group, November 2024

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com

Media Relations

Sofie Mand Steffens

Senior Communications Consultant

Tel: +45 3077 8337

smst@nnit.com





