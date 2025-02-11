IBA – Transparency Notification IBA SA

IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, February 11th, 2025 06:00

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on February 6, 2025.

IBA SA and IBA Investments SRL fell below the 3% threshold on 23/03/2024.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights

Notification by: A parent company or controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 23/03/2024

Threshold crossed (in %) : 3%

Denominator : 40.595.290

Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

Complete chain of controlled companies through which the shareholding is effectively held

IBA Investments SRL is the subsidiary of Ion Beam Applications SA, which is 100% owned by the latter.

IBA SA is not a controlled entity.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2.000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

Valérie Van Impe

Paralegal

+32479267809

legal@iba-group.com

