Superbet Group secures €1.3 billion refinancing

BUCHAREST, Romania, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superbet Group, one of the fastest growing online-led operators in the sports betting, gaming, technology and entertainment space, announced today a €1.3 billion refinancing agreement with existing investors Blackstone and certain funds and accounts managed by HPS Investment Partners (HPS), to support the company’s ongoing expansion.

The new €1.3 billion arrangement provides Superbet with a strong financial platform for the coming years as the company continues to execute on its growth strategy – including its expansion into the Brazilian market, M&A optionality and further investment in innovative technologies.

Superbet Group is recognized as a leader in the global technology and entertainment industry. Following a substantial investment in its proprietary technology platform, the company has accelerated growth and strengthened its market positions across Europe. Additionally, the company has successfully expanded into new markets, highlighted by a recent launch in Brazil.

As a strong technology-driven company, Superbet has focused on delivering a unique offering to its customers, creating an entertainment ecosystem that includes sports betting, curated content, and a dedicated social media platform.

Hans-Holger Albrecht, Chairman of the Board, Superbet Group:

“We are delighted to announce the successful signing as we continue our growth trajectory. The fact that we have two blue-chip investors, Blackstone and HPS, is not only a milestone for the company, but also, given our strong balance sheet, is something that enables us to continue our expansion story, driven by our unique tech and product position.

Together with Blackstone and HPS, we will drive sustainable growth through investments in innovative technology, the enhancement of our entertainment ecosystem, and strengthen our strong culture of responsible entertainment.”

Jimmy Maymann, Co-CEO, Superbet Group:

“The core vision of Superbet is to scale at pace and become a global leader in the tech and entertainment industry, through product innovation and a customer-centric approach. We are proud to team up with Blackstone and HPS, world leaders in asset management, in our growth journey. I am highly confident that this landmark moment will give us strong momentum to achieve our ambitious goals.”

Sacha Dragic, Founder & Co-CEO, Superbet Group:

“I am thrilled that we have signed this refinancing deal, a testament to our commitment to becoming global leaders in our industry. Our unique business model seamlessly integrates strategic investments in cutting-edge technology with a diversified product portfolio, carefully aligned with modern consumer trends.

Furthermore, our strong financial fundamentals and operational excellence provide a solid platform to accelerate growth in our existing markets while also targeting expansion into high-potential future markets."

Raphael de Botton, Senior Managing Director, Blackstone Tactical Opportunities:

“Sacha is a visionary founder and entrepreneur, backed by an exceptional management team. We are proud to continue to support this company on its remarkable journey of growth and innovation. With exciting expansion plans on the horizon, we look forward to our ongoing partnership and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Superbet was advised by Morgan Stanley and Stifel Financial Corp (Bookrunners / Joint Lead Financial Advisors) and Herzog Fox & Neeman, Sidley Austin LLP, Loyens & Loeff Luxembourg SARL (Legal). Blackstone was advised by Citi (Financial) and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP (Legal). HPS Investment Partners was advised by Milbank LLP (Legal).

About Superbet Group

Superbet is a tech & entertainment company founded in 2008, with the mission of bringing exciting, technology-powered entertainment in sports & gaming to millions of customers around the world.

The Group is present in 12 countries, with commercial markets in Romania, Brazil, Belgium, Poland and Serbia, as well as technology and product innovation hubs in Croatia and Spain.

Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, made a strategic minority investment of 175 million Euro in the Company in 2019.

As leaders in compliance and best practices, Superbet Group is a member of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) and the European Betting & Gaming Association (EGBA).

Media contacts:

Răzvan Roșu

External Communications Manager

Phone: +40739846850

Email: razvan.rosu@superbet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34f4d112-79c9-455e-880f-8ad3f1a91d84