Navitas Semiconductor to Report Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on Monday, February 24th, 2025 and Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the market close on Monday, February 24th, 2025. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern that same evening.

Navitas Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:

When: Monday, February 24, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern

Toll Free Dial-in: (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, Conference ID: 9791990

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yymvc89s

Replay: A replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.navitassemi.com/.

Following the upcoming earnings call, Navitas Semiconductor will participate in the following upcoming investor events:

Susquehanna: 14th Annual Technology Conference

February 28th 1-on-1 meetings with Todd Glickman, CFO.

Location: Virtual.

Attendance: via Susquehanna representative.

Morgan Stanley: Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

March 3rd meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Todd Glickman, CFO.

Fire-side chat 2:35pm Pacific. Audio webcast via link.

Location: The Palace Hotel – San Francisco, CA.

Attendance: via Morgan Stanley representative.

Roth: 37th Annual Roth Conference

March 17th 1-on-1 meetings with Todd Glickman, CFO.

Location: Laguna Cliffs Marriot – Dana Point, CA.

Attendance: via Roth representative.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI datacenters, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Sr Director, Product Management & Marketing

info@navitassemi.com

Stephen Oliver, VP Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com



