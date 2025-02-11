California Water Service Partners with Walmart to Expand Payment Options for Cash- and Debit Card-Paying Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To better support customers who prefer to pay their bills in person with cash or debit cards, California Water Service (Cal Water) has partnered with Walmart to enable these customers to pay their water bills at Walmart Bill Pay service counters nationwide at no additional cost.

With Walmart Bill Pay, Cal Water customers have a new option to pay in person using cash or debit cards at any Walmart location that offers bill payment services, with extended hours including nights and weekends to fit customers’ busy schedules. Bill payments are posted in near real time, so customers’ accounts stay current.

“As we continuously strive to enhance service for our customers, we are pleased to offer Walmart Bill Pay to provide cash- and debit card-paying customers another convenient option,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO. “This is just one part of our promise to provide quality, service, and value to our customers.”

To use Walmart Bill Pay, customers should visit Walmart’s MoneyCenter or Customer Service Desk. Customers will need their Cal Water account number and should ask the Walmart associate to use Walmart Bill Pay same-day processing. There is no added fee to use Walmart Bill Pay.

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to more than 2 million people statewide through 497,700 service connections. Cal Water’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers and communities. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,100+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The utility has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434