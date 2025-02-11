Ingersoll Rand Sets Industry Standards for Sustainable Progress

Ingersoll Rand earns “A List” rating from CDP in the environmental stewardship category for the second year in a row

Ranked #1 globally in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment industry with a top 1% score on the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and included on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for the third year in a row

Near-term and net-zero Scope 1, 2, and 3 targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), validating Ingersoll Rand’s proposed emission reduction strategy

Named to TIME’s inaugural list of World’s Best Companies in Sustainable Growth

DAVIDSON, N.C., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, continues to demonstrate meaningful progress against its ambitious sustainability strategy and goals with new recognition from CDP, the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (previously the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices), the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and TIME.

As of February 6, 2025, Ingersoll Rand has been recognized with an “A List” rating by CDP for its effective climate change actions and environmental leadership. Our company stands out among over 22,000 evaluated for its greenhouse gas reduction, sustainable product design, and climate management strategies.

As of February 10, 2025, Ingersoll Rand received a score of 81 out of 100 on the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The company remained in the top 1% of companies in our industry (IEQ Machinery and Electrical Equipment industry) and was included in the Dow Jones Best-in Class World and North America Indices for the third consecutive year.

In addition, Ingersoll Rand was included on TIME’s inaugural list of the World’s Best Companies in Sustainable Growth, and its near-term and net-zero targets have been validated for Scope 1, 2, and 3 by the SBTi.1 The TIME award and approval of targets by SBTi reinforce Ingersoll Rand’s commitment to both financial growth and sustainable leadership.

“Being recognized as an industry leader demonstrates how Ingersoll Rand is living our purpose of Making Life Better,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “From our new product development process to our revenue growth strategy and our commitment to employee safety, we are setting the standard for what it means to leverage sustainability to drive long-term shareholder value.”

A replay of Ingersoll Rand’s 2024 sustainability investor call and presentation can be found here.

1 Details on Ingersoll Rand’s validated targets are available on the SBTi dashboard: https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-action#dashboard.

