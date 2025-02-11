A Landmark Gala Celebrating Canada’s Leadership on Urban SDGs – A Night of Visionary Leadership and Global Impact

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urban Economy Forum (UEF), in collaboration with the Almas Jiwani Foundation (AJF), hosted an extraordinary Gala at the World Urban Pavilion, powered by Regent Park, on Friday, February 7, to celebrate Canada’s pioneering role in advancing the Urban Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The event marked a significant milestone in the global movement toward sustainable urban development, bringing together distinguished leaders, innovators, and key members of the diplomatic, business, and global communities to honor Canada’s leadership as a frontrunner in advancing the Urban SDGs.

The evening was elevated by the keynote address from The Honourable Bob Rae, President of ECOSOC and Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations, who underscored Canada’s critical role in shaping the future of urban sustainability. Ambassador Rae emphasized the importance of collaborative action in addressing urban challenges and advancing the UN’s SDGs through innovative, inclusive, and sustainable solutions.

“Canada has long been a champion of peace, sustainability, and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The Frontrunner Program exemplifies Canada’s commitment to driving meaningful change through innovation, resilience, and international cooperation,” said The Honourable Bob Rae. “This event reflects the global importance of Canada’s leadership in advancing sustainable urban solutions that benefit cities around the world.”

A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of The Canada Frontrunner Compendium, a groundbreaking initiative positioning Canada as a global leader in urban sustainability. Launched at the World Urban Pavilion, this program is a collaboration between the Urban Economy Forum, UN-Habitat, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and The Daniels Corporation. Through this initiative, Canada is providing scalable solutions to urban challenges while advancing the global SDG agenda.

“We are incredibly proud of the success of this Gala, which highlighted the critical role of leadership in advancing the Urban SDGs,” said Reza Pourvaziry, Chair of the Urban Economy Forum. "This event demonstrated the power of collaboration and innovation in addressing the world’s most pressing urban challenges. We are excited to continue working with our partners to build more sustainable, resilient cities for the future. The Frontrunner Program represents not just a Canadian achievement, but a global call to action. It is a beacon of hope and resilience, demonstrating how leadership, innovation, and collaboration can create tangible, scalable solutions to the challenges facing cities worldwide,” said Reza Pourvaziry.

The Gala was attended by a distinguished group of CEOs, executives from major companies, global partners, and diplomatic leaders, all united in their shared commitment to the Urban SDGs. Their collective efforts will continue to propel the agenda of urban sustainability and contribute to global solutions that will impact generations to come.

“As we move forward, Canada’s continued leadership in urban sustainability will serve as a beacon for the world,” said Almas Jiwani, CEO of the Almas Jiwani Foundation. “Through this program, we are actively advancing the Sustainable Development Goals in meaningful, actionable ways, ensuring that the cities of today are equipped to meet the needs of tomorrow, and driving progress toward a sustainable and equitable global future.”

“We are creating a network of cities and organizations committed to driving transformative change and fostering innovation. This Gala marks the beginning of a much larger movement aimed at building resilient, inclusive, and future-ready cities.”

The event also celebrated the signing of an Agreement of Cooperation between Mayor Daniel Rourke of Lowell, Massachusetts, and UEF, as the first Frontrunner city of urban SDGs in USA.

As the evening concluded, the collective commitment to sustainable urban development was palpable. New partnerships were formed, ideas exchanged, and the momentum to drive global change through innovative urban solutions was stronger than ever. The Gala served as a powerful reminder that through collaboration and shared vision, Canada and its partners are leading the way toward achieving the Urban SDGs globally

