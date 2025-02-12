Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Red Cat and Construction Partners and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) and Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

On January 16, 2025, Kerrisdale Capital ("Kerrisdale") published a report alleging that Red Cat has overstated the revenue potential of its U.S. Army Short Range Reconnaissance ("SRR") drone contract and lacks the production capacity to deliver on its promises. The Kerrisdale report also raises concerns about the timing of executive departures and insider transactions that took place shortly after the announcement of the SRR contract.

On this news, Red Cat's stock price fell $2.36 per share, or 21.63%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $8.55 per share on January 17, 2025.

For more information on the Red Cat investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RCAT

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

On January 23, 2025, Spruce Point Research ("Spruce Point") published a short report alleging, among other things, that Construction Partners' "business is under greater pressure than is widely understood, which is masked by poor transparency and aggressive financial presentation methods."

Following publication of the Spruce Point report, Construction Partners' stock price fell $10.20 per share, or 10.99%, to close at $92.78 per share on January 23, 2025.

For more information on the Construction Partners investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ROAD

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com