Lleida.net signed contracts worth 672,000 euros in Colombia and Peru in the last quarter of 2024

Spanish listed company Lleida.net signed contracts in Colombia and Peru worth 672,000 euros in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The contracts have been signed mainly with government institutions in Colombia and with universities in Andean countries.

In Colombia, the clients with which agreements have been signed are the National Authority of Environmental Licenses - ANLA, Andes BPO S.A.S, Superintendence of Solidarity Economy, Bogota Capital District Treasury Secretariat, Emtelco S.A.S, General Maritime Directorate - DIMAR, Superintendence of Family Subsidies and the Pension and Parafiscal Unit - UGPP.

In Peru, agreements have been signed with the Universidad de Lima, Universidad del Pacífico, and Indecopi.

"This agreement reaffirms our commitment to innovation and the trust of large institutions in our proposal," said Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder.

"Latin America is a key market for our expansion. The confidence of these institutions reinforces our commitment to the region and our commitment to growth in strategic sectors," said Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder.

Last week, in a meeting with investors after the company's results presentation, Sapena announced that the company will strengthen its work in the region in 2025 and 2026.

Lleida.net has had a presence and offices in South America since 2014 and serves hundreds of clients in several countries in the subcontinent.

The company recorded sales of €2.56 million in 2024, up 16% on the previous year.

For the 12-month period, the company posted sales of €19.05 million, or €2.56 million more than last year.

In 2024, the company posted an EBITDA of €3.26 million profit, compared to € 84,000 in 2023. This represents a growth of 3.792% year over year.

Pre-tax profit recorded an increase of 131%, with growth of more than 3.56 million euros in 2024.

Lleida.net, founded in 1995, has received more than 300 patents from 60 countries for its innovations in registered in the electronic notification, contracting, and signature industries.

It is listed in Madrid, Paris, New York, Stuttgart and Frankfurt.







