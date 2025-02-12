JANUARY VOLUMES: FIRST MONTH OF THE YEAR IMPACTED BY TIMING OF DOCKINGS

INVESTOR NEWS no. 05 - 12 February 2025

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in January 2025 of 3.3m lane metres were 1.4% below 2024.

North Sea volumes were below 2024 due to mainly lower automotive volumes. Mediterranean volumes were below 2024 following increased competition in one corridor.

Channel volumes were below 2024 due to docking timing differences. Baltic Sea and Strait of Gibraltar volumes were both above 2024.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total transported freight lane metres increased 7.4% to 41.5m from 38.6m in 2024-23. The increase was 2.5% adjusted for Strait of Gibraltar added from January 2024.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers in January 2025 was 12.4% below 2024 and down 4.7% adjusted for the sale of Oslo-Frederikshavn-Copenhagen. The adjusted decrease was driven mostly by docking timing differences. The number of cars was 8.5% below 2024 and down 4.1% adjusted for route changes.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total number of passengers increased 42.7% to 6.6m compared to 4.6m for 2024-23. The increase was 2.9% adjusted for route changes.





DFDS ferry volumes January Last-12-months Freight 2023 2024 2025 Change 2023 2024 2025 Change Lane metres, '000 3,022 3,329 3,283 -1.4% 41,545 38,633 41,488 7.4% Passenger 2023 2024 2025 Change 2023 2024 2025 Change Passengers, '000 173 300 263 -12.4% 3,891 4,632 6,611 42.7%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The February 2025 volume report is expected to be published on 12 March 2025 at around 10.00am CET.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





