Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM is excited to announce the listing of UCHAT (UIIC), a Web3 ecosystem token that bridges investors with high-quality startup projects. The UCHAT/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0), providing users with access to a next-generation decentralized social and investment platform.

What is UCHAT (UIIC)?

Launched in 2022 with backing from several venture capital firms, UIIC is revolutionizing Web3 investments by bridging everyday investors with high-potential unicorn startups.

Through its flagship UI Chat platform, UIIC offers a comprehensive suite of features, including:

Decentralized Social Networking – Secure, blockchain-powered communication for privacy-conscious users.

– Secure, blockchain-powered communication for privacy-conscious users. Integrated Web3 Wallet – Seamless asset management, enabling smooth transactions and token storage.

– Seamless asset management, enabling smooth transactions and token storage. Airdrop & Rewards System – Incentivizing user engagement with exclusive benefits and token rewards.

– Incentivizing user engagement with exclusive benefits and token rewards. Task & Game Platforms – Gamified earning opportunities to enhance user interaction.

– Gamified earning opportunities to enhance user interaction. Launchpad & Venture Capital – Supporting crowdfunding, incubation, and funding for innovative projects.



With over 50,000+ users already onboarded during its public beta, UI Chat is set to become a cornerstone of the rapidly expanding Web3 ecosystem. UCHAT empowers users by providing access to high-quality investments, financial tools, and decentralized applications within a single platform.

Why Choose UCHAT?

UCHAT (UIIC) serves as a key entry point into the decentralized future, offering powerful features that elevate the Web3 experience. Here’s why it stands out:

All-in-One Web3 Experience – Seamlessly integrates social networking, finance, and gaming into a single, user-friendly platform.

– Seamlessly integrates social networking, finance, and gaming into a single, user-friendly platform. Startup Incubation & Investment – Provides direct access to early-stage projects, empowering investors with unique opportunities.

– Provides direct access to early-stage projects, empowering investors with unique opportunities. Decentralized & AI-Driven – Ensures secure, efficient, and user-centric experiences through blockchain and AI technology.

– Ensures secure, efficient, and user-centric experiences through blockchain and AI technology. Financial & Traffic Support for Web3 Projects – Helps new ventures thrive by offering funding, exposure, and user engagement tools.

– Helps new ventures thrive by offering funding, exposure, and user engagement tools. 50,000+ Active Users – A rapidly expanding ecosystem, proving strong community adoption and growth potential.

– A rapidly expanding ecosystem, proving strong community adoption and growth potential. Smart Airdrop & Rewards System – Encourages participation with interactive incentives and token rewards.

– Encourages participation with interactive incentives and token rewards. Enhanced Security & Transparency – Blockchain-backed solutions ensure data privacy, transaction integrity, and seamless asset management.



With its comprehensive approach, UIIC is revolutionizing decentralized applications and startup investments, making Web3 more accessible, rewarding, and sustainable for users and innovators alike.

What This Listing Means for XT.COM Users

With UCHAT (UIIC) now available on XT.COM, users gain access to a dynamic and rapidly expanding Web3 ecosystem. By trading UCHAT/USDT in the Innovation Zone, they can become part of the evolving decentralized economy. UI Chat offers secure, blockchain-powered interactions, enabling users to engage in decentralized social and financial services with seamless asset management.

Beyond trading, XT.COM users can explore early-stage investment opportunities in blockchain startups, gaining access to promising projects before they scale. AI-powered tools within UI Chat provide valuable insights to enhance decision-making in the Web3 space, making the platform both efficient and user-centric.

Additionally, UI Chat’s airdrops and rewards system allows users to maximize engagement and earn incentives for participation. With over 50,000 active users already onboard, UIIC continues to build a thriving Web3 ecosystem that connects investors, entrepreneurs, and blockchain enthusiasts. XT.COM remains committed to supporting cutting-edge projects that deliver real-world value and drive global blockchain adoption.

Learn More About UCHAT (UIIC)

Website: https://uincubator.vc/

Blockchain Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0xbd5a47B8816251844BE882682D1DFe36788753A2

Whitepaper: https://uincubator.vc/source/legal/white-paper-v5.pdf

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Trade UCHAT/USDT on XT.COM Today!

Start trading UCHAT/USDT in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0) and explore the future of Web3 investment with a secure, AI-powered blockchain ecosystem.

Risk Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves risks, including significant price volatility and potential losses. XT.COM provides this information for reference only and assumes no responsibility for trading losses. Trade cautiously and responsibly.

