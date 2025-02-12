VPG Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Results

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and twelve fiscal months ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenues of $72.7 million decreased 18.8% from a year ago
  • Gross profit margin was 38.2%, as compared to 43.0% a year ago
  • Adjusted gross profit margin* was 38.3%, as compared to 43.0% a year ago
  • Operating margin was 0.3%, as compared to 13.4% reported a year ago
  • Adjusted operating margin* was 0.8%, as compared to 13.6% reported a year ago
  • Diluted net earnings per share were $0.06, as compared to $0.31 reported a year ago
  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* were $0.03, as compared to $0.61 reported a year ago
  • EBITDA* was $6.6 million with an EBITDA margin* of 9.1%
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $5.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 7.0%
  • Cash from operating activities was $6.7 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $4.6 million

2024 Full Year Highlights:

  • Revenues of $306.5 million decreased 13.7% year-over-year
  • Gross profit margin was 41.0%, as compared to 42.3% a year ago
  • Adjusted gross profit margin* was 41.0%, as compared to 42.4% a year ago
  • Operating margin was 5.5%, as compared to 11.8% reported last year
  • Adjusted operating margin* was 6.0%, as compared to 12.4% reported last year
  • Diluted net earnings per share were $0.74, as compared to $1.88 reported a year ago
  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* were $0.95, as compared to $2.17 reported a year ago
  • EBITDA* was $36.0 million with an EBITDA margin* of 11.7%
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $35.7 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 11.6%
  • Cash from operating activities was $19.8 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $11.3 million

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "2024 proved to be a challenging year, as we faced macro and cyclical headwinds. Nonetheless, orders in the fourth fiscal quarter of $72.4 million grew 5.5% sequentially resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.00. This marked the first fiscal quarter of sequential bookings growth in six quarters, driven by our Sensors and Weighing Solutions segments which achieved book-to-bill ratios above 1.00 and their highest bookings level in 2024. We continue to focus on our business development pipeline, and furthering our progress with key projects in industrial and medical robotics, data center and telecommunications applications, among others.

Our fourth-fiscal quarter results included approximately $700 thousand in one-time costs, primarily related to R&D projects and operational fixed costs. As we continue to adjust our costs to current revenue levels and implement ongoing cost-savings initiatives, we are positioned to deliver significant operating leverage as revenues strengthen. The integration of Nokra, the precision measurement business that we acquired on September 30, 2024, is on track. Our strong balance sheet and net cash position give us a solid platform as we continue to look to acquire additional high-quality businesses."

The Company's fourth fiscal quarter 2024 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $0.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023.

In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $9.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $25.7 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

The fourth fiscal quarter 2024 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $0.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders of $8.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $12.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders of $29.7 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

Segment Performance
The Sensors segment revenues of $25.8 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 24.8% from the prior year of $34.3 million and decreased 8.7% sequentially from $28.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of precision resistors in the Test & Measurement market and lower sales of advanced sensors in our Other markets for consumer applications. Sequentially, the decline in revenues primarily reflected lower sales of advanced sensors in our Other markets for consumer applications and lower precision resistor sales in the Test and Measurement market.

Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment of 32.0% for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 was lower compared to 40.2% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023, and higher compared to 31.0% in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume and unfavorable product mix, which was partially offset by improved manufacturing efficiencies. Sequentially, the increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to improved manufacturing efficiencies, which offset the impact of lower volume.

The Weighing Solutions segment revenues of $25.7 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 15.4% from $30.4 million in the prior year and increased 2.2% from $25.2 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline in revenues was primarily attributable to lower revenues in our Other markets from OEM customers for precision agriculture and construction applications and lower revenues in the Transportation and General Industrial markets. The sequential increase in revenues reflected higher revenue in our Industrial Weighing market and in our Other markets, which offset lower revenue in the Transportation market.   

Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment of 34.1% for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 declined compared to 35.6% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023, and was lower than 35.1% in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume. Sequentially, the decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher materials costs and a reduction in inventory which offset higher volume.

The Measurement Systems segment revenues in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 of $21.2 million decreased 14.8% from $24.8 million in the prior year and declined 5.3% sequentially from $22.4 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of Dynamic Systems Inc. ("DSI") and Diversified Technical Systems, Inc. ("DTS") products. The sequential decline in revenue was primarily attributable to lower sales of DSI products, which was partially offset by the added revenue related to the acquisition of Nokra Optische Prüftechnik und Automation ("Nokra") on September 30, 2024.

Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 was 50.9%, compared to 56.0% in the same quarter of 2023, and 56.8% in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. After adjusting for purchasing accounting impacts related to the DSI, DTS and Nokra acquisitions, adjusted gross margin for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 was 51.2% compared to 56.1% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 and 56.8% in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. Year-over-year, the decline in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to lower volume. Sequentially, the lower adjusted gross profit margin* in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected lower volume and unfavorable product mix.

Near-Term Outlook
“For the first fiscal quarter of 2025 at constant fourth fiscal quarter 2024 exchange rates, we expect net revenues to be in the range of $70 million to $76 million,” said Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We define “adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs, and restructuring costs and severance costs. We define "adjusted net earnings” and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and severance costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and severance costs, and foreign currency exchange gains and losses. "Adjusted free cash flow" for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($6.8 million), in excess of our capital expenditures ($2.2 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.02 million). "Adjusted free cash flow" for the fiscal year of 2024 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($19.8 million) in excess of our capital expenditures ($9.2 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.7 million).

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive.

Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; impact of inflation; potential issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, and health (including pandemics) instabilities; instability caused by military hostilities in the regions or countries in which we operate (including Israel); difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.   
Consolidated Statements of Operations   
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)   
    
 Fiscal quarter ended
 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Net revenues$72,653  $89,528 
Costs of products sold 44,882   51,032 
Gross profit 27,771   38,496 
Gross profit margin 38.2%  43.0%
    
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 27,273   26,356 
Acquisition costs 101    
Restructuring costs 198   129 
Operating income 199   12,011 
Operating margin 0.3%  13.4%
    
Other income (expense):   
Interest expense (587)  (779)
Other 2,297   (2,509)
   Other income (expense) - net 1,710   (3,288)
    
Income before taxes 1,910   8,723 
    
Income tax expense 1,222   4,403 
    
Net earnings 688   4,320 
Less: net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (80)  93 
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders$768  $4,227 
    
Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders$0.06  $0.31 
Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders$0.06  $0.31 
    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,239   13,509 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,252   13,604 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.   
Consolidated Statements of Operations   
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)   
    
 Years ended
 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Net revenues$306,522  $355,048 
Costs of products sold 180,990   204,706 
Gross profit 125,532   150,342 
Gross profit margin 41.0%  42.3%
    
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 107,505   106,828 
Acquisition costs 101    
Restructuring costs 1,062   1,560 
Operating income 16,864   41,954 
Operating margin 5.5%  11.8%
    
Other income (expense):   
Interest expense (2,512)  (3,974)
Other 3,212   456 
   Other income (expense) - net 700   (3,518)
    
Income before taxes 17,564   38,436 
    
Income tax expense 7,730   12,426 
    
Net earnings 9,834   26,010 
Less: net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (77)  303 
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders$9,911  $25,707 
    
Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders$0.74  $1.89 
Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders$0.74  $1.88 
    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,353   13,574 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,385   13,653 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.   
Consolidated Balance Sheets   
(In thousands, except per share amounts)   
 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$79,272  $83,965 
Accounts receivable 51,200   56,438 
Inventories:   
Raw materials 33,013   33,973 
Work in process 27,187   26,594 
Finished goods 23,960   27,572 
Inventories 84,160   88,139 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,088   14,520 
Assets held for sale 5,229    
Total current assets 236,949   243,062 
    
Property and equipment:   
Land 2,316   4,154 
Buildings and improvements 68,125   72,952 
Machinery and equipment 132,938   131,738 
Software 10,351   9,619 
Construction in progress 11,246   11,379 
Accumulated depreciation (145,475)  (139,206)
Property and equipment, net 79,501   90,636 
    
Goodwill 46,819   45,734 
    
Intangible assets, net 41,815   44,634 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,316   26,953 
Other assets 21,535   20,547 
Total assets$450,935  $471,566 
    


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.   
Consolidated Balance Sheets   
(In thousands, except per share amounts)   
 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
 (Unaudited)  
Liabilities and equity   
Current liabilities:   
Trade accounts payable$9,890  $11,698 
Payroll and related expenses 18,546   18,971 
Other accrued expenses 19,725   22,427 
Income taxes 880   4,524 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,998   4,004 
Total current liabilities 53,039   61,624 
    
Long-term debt 31,441   31,856 
Deferred income taxes 3,779   3,490 
Operating lease liabilities 19,928   22,625 
Other liabilities 14,193   14,770 
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 6,695   7,276 
Total liabilities 129,075   141,641 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Equity:   
Common stock 1,336   1,330 
Class B convertible common stock 103   103 
Treasury stock (25,335)  (17,460)
Capital in excess of par value 202,783   202,672 
Retained earnings 191,977   182,066 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48,897)  (38,869)
Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 321,967   329,842 
Noncontrolling interests (107)  83 
Total equity 321,860   329,925 
Total liabilities and equity$450,935  $471,566 
    


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.   
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows   
(Unaudited - In thousands) 
 Years ended
 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Operating activities   
Net earnings$9,834  $26,010 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 15,805   15,550 
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment (148)  75 
Gain on sale of short term investment    (14)
Share-based compensation expense 971   2,290 
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 2,352   2,099 
Deferred income taxes (972)  (156)
Foreign currency impacts and other items (3,147)  660 
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:   
Accounts receivable 3,244   3,794 
Inventories 2,139   (4,898)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,023)  4,172 
Trade accounts payable (416)  (2,658)
Other current liabilities (5,634)  56 
Other non current assets and liabilities, net (760)  439 
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net (430)  (1,526)
Net cash provided by operating activities 19,815   45,893 
Investing activities   
Capital expenditures (9,163)  (15,154)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 671   40 
Purchase of short term investment    (1,000)
Proceeds from sale of short term investment    1,014 
Purchase of business (4,409)   
Net cash used in investing activities (12,901)  (15,100)
Financing activities   
Debt issuance costs (569)   
Payments on revolving facility    (29,000)
Purchase of treasury stock (7,816)  (5,915)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests (113)  (195)
Payment of excise tax on net share repurchases (41)   
Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements (860)  (825)
Net cash used in financing activities (9,399)  (35,935)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,208)  545 
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,693)  (4,597)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 83,965   88,562 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year$79,272  $83,965 
    
Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:   
Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid$949  $2,317 
Supplemental disclosure of financing transactions:   
Excise tax on net share repurchases accrued but not yet paid$60  $41 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.          
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net
Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share		       
(Unaudited - In thousands except per share data)          
 Gross Profit Operating Income Net Earnings
Attributable to VPG Stockholders		 Diluted Earnings Per
share
Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024   2023   2024   2023   2024   2023   2024   2023 
As reported - GAAP$125,532  $150,342  $16,864  $41,954  $9,911  $25,707   0.74  $1.88 
As reported - GAAP Margins 41.0%  42.3%  5.5%  11.8%        
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 79   335   79   335   79   335   0.01   0.02 
Acquisition costs       101      101      0.01    
Restructuring costs       1,062   1,560   1,062   1,560   0.08   0.11 
Severance cost       347     347       
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss             (1,879)  822   (0.14)  0.06 
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items             (3,079)  (1,245)  (0.24)  (0.10)
As Adjusted - Non GAAP$125,611  $150,677  $18,453  $43,849  $12,700  $29,669  $0.95  $2.17 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 41.0%  42.4%  6.0%  12.4%        


 Gross Profit Operating Income Net Earnings
Attributable to VPG Stockholders		 Diluted Earnings Per
share
Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2024   2023   2024   2023   2024   2023   2024   2023 
As reported - GAAP$27,771  $38,496  $199  $12,011  $768  $4,227   0.06  $0.31 
As reported - GAAP Margins 38.2%  43.0%  0.3%  13.4%        
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 79   31   79   31   79   31   0.01    
Acquisition costs       101      101      0.01    
Restructuring costs       198   129   198   129   0.01   0.01 
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss             (1,913)  2,961   (0.15)  0.21 
Severance cost                       
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items             (1,167)  (887)  (0.10)  (0.08)
As Adjusted - Non GAAP$27,850  $38,527  $577  $12,171  $400  $8,235  $0.03  $0.61 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 38.3%  43.0%  0.8%  13.6%        


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.    
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment    
(Unaudited - In thousands)     
      
 Fiscal quarter ended
 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 28, 2024
Sensors     
As reported - GAAP$8,229  $13,761  $8,730 
As reported - GAAP Margins 32.0%  40.2%  31.0%
As Adjusted - Non GAAP$8,229  $13,761  $8,730 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 32.0%  40.2%  31.0%
      
Weighing Solutions     
As reported - GAAP$8,778  $10,834  $8,840 
As reported - GAAP Margins 34.1%  35.6%  35.1%
As Adjusted - Non GAAP$8,778  $10,834  $8,840 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 34.1%  35.6%  35.1%
      
Measurement Systems     
As reported - GAAP$10,764  $13,906  $12,690 
As reported - GAAP Margins 50.9%  56.0%  56.8%
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 79   31    
As Adjusted - Non GAAP$10,843  $13,937  $12,690 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 51.2%  56.1%  56.8%


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.    
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA    
(Unaudited - In thousands)     
 Fiscal quarter ended
 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 28, 2024
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders$768  $4,227  $(1,351)
Interest Expense 587   779   648 
Income tax expense 1,222   4,403   1,874 
Depreciation 3,026   2,992   2,988 
Amortization 1,007   999   925 
EBITDA 6,610  $13,400  $5,084 
EBITDA MARGIN 9.1%  15.0%  6.7%
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 79   31    
Acquisition costs 101       
Restructuring costs 198   129   82 
Foreign exchange loss/(gain) (1,913)  2,961   2,912 
ADJUSTED EBITDA 5,075   16,521   8,078 
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 7.0%  18.5%  10.7%


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.  
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA  
(Unaudited - In thousands)   
 Year ended
 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders$9,911  $25,707 
Interest Expense 2,512   3,974 
Income tax expense 7,730   12,426 
Depreciation 12,022   11,798 
Amortization 3,783   3,752 
EBITDA 35,958  $57,657 
EBITDA MARGIN 11.7%  16.2%
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 79   335 
Acquisition costs 101    
Restructuring costs 1,062   1,560 
Severance cost 347    
Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,879)  822 
ADJUSTED EBITDA 35,668   60,374 
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 11.6%  17.0%

