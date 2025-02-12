Planet 13 Continues to Grow the Iconoclast Universe by Adding Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership to co-brand, package, and produce premium cannabis products for legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson, wrestling icon Ric Flair, and multi-platinum artist Future.

This groundbreaking collaboration brings together some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and cannabis, reinforcing Planet 13’s position as the national celebrity brand leader in the industry. Under the agreement, Planet 13 will manufacture and distribute a range of high-quality cannabis products under the Tyson 2.0, Ric Flair Drip, and Future’s Evol brands, ensuring exceptional quality and consistency. With successful launches like Tyson Ranch and Khalifa Kush, Planet 13 is increasingly looked at as the partner of choice for celebrities looking to enter the cannabis space.

“We are excited to continue to expand our celebrity-based universe, bringing the biggest names in entertainment and sports to life through top-tier cannabis products,” said Lee Fraser, Chief Administrative Officer of Planet 13. “These partnerships highlight Planet 13’s dedication to being at the zeitgeist of global trends and the true crossroads of fashion, art, culture and cannabis. We look forward to introducing these premium products first in Nevada and then expanding across all our markets.”

Mike Tyson’s Tyson 2.0 brand has been widely recognized for its premium cannabis products tailored for connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike. Ric Flair’s Ric Flair Drip line embodies the energy and charisma of the WWE Hall of Famer, while Future’s Evol brand reflects his cutting-edge influence on music and culture. Through these partnership, Planet 13 will bring these iconic brands to an even wider audience, leveraging its industry-leading expertise in cannabis production and retail.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates 30 dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint, bringing its total to 34 locations nationwide. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on Instagram @planet13stores.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements related to product launches and identifying and pursuing strategic growth opportunities that align with Planet 13’s long-term vision. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

