Aircraft Electric Motor Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: Moog Leads the $15.9 Billion Market, Followed by Woodward, Ametek, and Rolls-Royce

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Electric Motor Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft electric motor market reached a value of nearly $8.08 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.59% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $8.08 billion in 2023 to $11.76 billion in 2028 at a rate of 7.77%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2028 and reach $15.91 billion in 2033.

This report describes and explains the aircraft electric motor market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.





The global aircraft electric motor market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 10.33% of the total market in 2023. Moog Inc was the largest competitor with a 2.06% share of the market, followed by Woodward Inc with 1.75%, Ametek Inc with 1.46%, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc with 1.38%, Safran SA with 1.28%, Kollmorgen Corporation with 0.84%, ElectroCraft Inc with 0.71%, Maxon Motor AG with 0.41%, L3Harris Technologies Inc with 0.24% and MagniX Corporation with 0.21%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the aircraft electric motor market include focus on innovative developments in electric propulsion units aimed at enhancing efficiency in small aircraft, ground testing initiatives for electric propulsion systems designed for revolutionizing air travel, integration of 3D printing technologies in developing high-efficiency electric motors for aviation, strategic partnerships and collaborations among major players to enhance product offerings and expansion of component offerings to enhance market presence in hydrogen-electric aviation technologies. Player-adopted strategies in the aircraft electric motor market include focus on enhancing geographical footprint across the globe through partnership expansions and new product launches.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the steady expansion of the aviation industry, increased investments in sustainable aviation projects, growing emphasis on noise reduction in aircraft, expansion of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and rise in demand for hybrid-electric aircraft.

Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include battery technology constraints and geopolitical tensions. Going forward, the increase in passenger air traffic, expansion of commercial and regional airline fleets, growth of low-cost carriers and favorable government initiatives will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the aircraft electric motor market in the future include range limitations compared to conventional engines and economic uncertainties or downturns.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft electric motor market, accounting for 44.42% or $3.59 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the aircraft electric motor market will be Asia-Pacific and Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.57% and 8.55% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.44% and 7.27% respectively.



The aircraft electric motor market is segmented by type into AC motor and DC motor. The AC motor market was the largest segment of the aircraft electric motor market segmented by type, accounting for 73.22% or $5.92 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the DC motor segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aircraft electric motor market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.24% during 2023-2028.



The aircraft electric motor market is segmented by aircraft type into fixed wing, rotary wing, unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced air mobility. The fixed wing market was the largest segment of the aircraft electric motor market segmented by aircraft type, accounting for 45.65% or $3.69 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the advanced air mobility segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aircraft electric motor market segmented by aircraft type, at a CAGR of 9.53% during 2023-2028.



The aircraft electric motor market is segmented by torque into up to 1 Nm, 1-50 Nm, 50-200 Nm and above 200 Nm. The 1-50 Nm market was the largest segment of the aircraft electric motor market segmented by torque, accounting for 35.00% or $2.83 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the above 200 Nm segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aircraft electric motor market segmented by torque, at a CAGR of 9.04% during 2023-2028.



The aircraft electric motor market is segmented by application into propulsion system, flight control system, environmental control system, engine control system and other applications. The engine control system market was the largest segment of the aircraft electric motor market segmented by application, accounting for 28.57% or $2.31 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the propulsion system segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aircraft electric motor market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 9.69% during 2023-2028.



The aircraft electric motor market is segmented by output power into up to 10 kW, 10-200 kW and above 200 kW. The 10-200 kW market was the largest segment of the aircraft electric motor market segmented by output power, accounting for 59.22% or $4.78 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the 10-200 kW segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aircraft electric motor market segmented by output power, at a CAGR of 9.23% during 2023-2028.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the aircraft electric motor companies to focus on electric propulsion units for small aircraft, focus on ground testing for electric propulsion systems, focus on leveraging 3D printing for electric motors, focus on strategic partnerships for technological advancement, focus on expanding component offerings for hydrogen-electric aviation, focus on advanced air mobility development, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on propulsion system development and focus on targeting end-users in the growing passenger air traffic market.



Opportunity Analysis

The top opportunities in the aircraft electric motor market segmented by type will arise in the AC motor segment, which will gain $2.61 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the aircraft electric motor market segmented by aircraft type will arise in the fixed wing segment, which will gain $1.61 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the aircraft electric motor market segmented by torque will arise in the 1-50 Nm segment, which will gain $1.31 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the aircraft electric motor market segmented by output power will arise in the 10-200 kW segment, which will gain $2.65 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the aircraft electric motor market segmented by application will arise in the flight control system segment, which will gain $1.09 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The aircraft electric motor market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.15 billion.

Major Market Trends

Innovative Developments in Electric Propulsion Units Aimed At Enhancing Efficiency in Small Aircraft

Ground Testing Initiatives For Electric Propulsion Systems Designed For Revolutionizing Air Travel

Integration of 3D Printing Technologies in Developing High-Efficiency Electric Motors For Aviation

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Major Players to Enhance Product Offerings

Expansion of Component Offerings to Enhance Market Presence in Hydrogen-Electric Aviation Technologies

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

CIRCOR International Acquired Motor Technology

Safran Electrical & Power Acquired Thales' Aeronautical Electrical Systems Business

MTU Aero Engines Acquired eMoSys

Evolito Acquired Electroflight

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $15.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Aircraft Electric Motor - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Tables



4. List of Figures



5. Report Structure



6. Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Aircraft Electric Motor Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Type

6.4.1 AC Motor

6.4.2 DC Motor

6.5 Market Segmentation by Aircraft Type

6.5.1 Fixed Wing

6.5.2 Rotary Wing

6.5.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

6.5.4 Advanced Air Mobility

6.6 Market Segmentation by Torque

6.6.1 Up to 1 Nm

6.6.2 1-50 Nm

6.6.3 50-200 Nm

6.6.4 Above 200 Nm

6.7 Market Segmentation by Output Power

6.7.1 Up to 10 kW

6.7.2 10-200 kW

6.7.3 Above 200 kW

6.8 Market Segmentation by Application

6.8.1 Propulsion System

6.8.2 Flight Control System

6.8.3 Environmental Control System

6.8.4 Engine Control System

6.8.5 Other Applications



Companies Featured

Moog Inc

Woodward Inc

Ametek Inc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Safran SA

Kollmorgen Corporation

ElectroCraft Inc

Maxon Motor AG

L3Harris Technologies Inc

MagniX Corporation

Kite Magnetics Pty Ltd

AJ Aircraft

Rex Airlines Pty Ltd

TCab Technology Co Ltd

Shinano Kenshi Co Ltd

Johnson Electric Group

NIDEC CORPORATION

ABB Ltd

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Toyota Motor Corporation

IHI Corporation

Portescap India Pvt Ltd

Magellan Aerospace

Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation Industry Co Ltd

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

Tata Advanced Systems

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

PT PAL Indonesia

PT Dirgantara Indonesia (Persero)

Asia Digital Engineering (ADE)

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

EHang Holdings Limited

Hanwha Aerospace Co Ltd

Diamond Aircraft Industries

Electromech Technologies

EMRAX d.o.o

H55 SA

Evolito Ltd

Helix UK

KDE Direct

PIPISTREL d.o.o

Siemens AG

T-MOTOR

Wright Electric

WEG SA

YASA Limited

Maxon Group

Buhler Group

Meggitt PLC

Avio Aero

MTU Aero Engines AG

Lilium NV

TECNAM S.p.A

Heart Aerospace AB

AERnnova

Equipmake

ITP Aero

MGM COMPRO

Rostec

KRET (Concern Radioelectronic Technologies)

RTX

Collins Aerospace

LaunchPoint

Piper Aircraft Inc

CAE Inc

DENSO Corporation

Embraer

DESAER

Monarch Airplane Manufacturing

AIR

Nidec Motor Corps

Lockheed Martin

Dassault Aviation

Boeing Defense

BAE Systems

Saab Group

Denel Aviation

Paramount Group

Nigerian Air Force





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzqdyr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment