A Gift That Matters This Valentine’s Day and Family Day: Drive Sober

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valentine’s Day and Family Day are special occasions to celebrate love, family and connection, but for victims and survivors of impaired driving, it can also bring painful reminders of loss. MADD Canada is urging those heading out to celebrate to show they care for their loved ones and communities by committing to sober driving.

“Every sober driving choice we make behind the wheel is an opportunity to show love for our families, friends, and communities,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed in an impaired driving crash in 1999. “ Let’s turn our care into action by making roads safer for everyone."

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes. These preventable tragedies impact families and communities nationwide. For those who have lost loved ones or suffered life-changing injuries, Valentine's and Family Days can be a painful reminder of what has been taken away.

To ensure everyone always gets home safely, MADD Canada encourages you to:

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Never drive a car, boat, snowmobile, ATV, or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Those looking for a sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or thansenpratt@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca