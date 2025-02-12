Ireland Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2025, with Key Players and New Entrants Review - A $2.21 Billion Market by 2030, Showcasing a Projected CAGR of 10.7% During 2025-2030

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The BNPL payment market in Ireland is expected to grow by 14.6% on annual basis to reach US$1.33 billion in 2025.



Ireland's BNPL market experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 23.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the Irish BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 1.16 billion to approximately USD 2.21 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry in Ireland, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



Key Insights



Ireland's BNPL market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by e-commerce expansion, consumer demand for flexible payments, and the entry of providers into non-traditional sectors. Providers such as Klarna and Humm leverage partnerships to strengthen their market presence and meet evolving customer needs.



Over the next 2-4 years, BNPL adoption is expected to increase, with greater integration into diverse industries. However, as regulatory oversight intensifies, the sector must balance growth with compliance, ensuring the sustainable and responsible development of the BNPL ecosystem in Ireland.



Rapid Growth in BNPL Adoption

BNPL adoption in Ireland is accelerating, with payments expected to increase both local players such as Humm and international providers such as Klarna have established a strong presence, offering consumers flexible installment payment options for online and offline purchases. This growth underscores a shift in consumer preferences toward convenient and interest-free payment alternatives that align with the rising adoption of digital commerce.

The steady growth of Ireland's e-commerce sector has been a significant driver for BNPL adoption. By partnering with online retailers, BNPL providers have seamlessly integrated their solutions at checkout, enhancing consumer accessibility and convenience. Additionally, BNPL's appeal to Millennials and Gen Z, who favor interest-free options over traditional credit card debt, has further fueled its popularity across Ireland.

Over 2-4 years, BNPL will become a mainstream payment method across various sectors as providers expand partnerships with merchants. However, this growth may be accompanied by increased regulatory oversight to address responsible lending and consumer debt concerns. These regulations are likely to shape the future dynamics of the market, ensuring sustainable growth while protecting consumers.

Expansion into Non-Traditional Sectors

BNPL services in Ireland are expanding beyond traditional retail into sectors such as healthcare, automotive repairs, and home improvements. Providers such as Humm have partnered with dental and veterinary clinics, enabling customers to spread the cost of treatments over several months. This trend highlights the growing versatility of BNPL solutions, catering to consumers' needs for flexible payment options in essential and high-value services.

Rising costs of essential services have increased consumer demand for installment-based payment options, making BNPL an attractive choice for managing large expenses. Additionally, businesses in non-traditional sectors view BNPL as a tool to attract new customers by reducing upfront financial barriers, driving higher sales, and improving customer satisfaction. These factors have prompted providers to explore partnerships outside traditional retail, expanding their reach.

Over the next 2-4 years, BNPL adoption in these sectors is expected to grow significantly as providers diversify their offerings and tap into new customer segments. However, dealing with higher-value transactions will require providers to implement robust credit risk management practices to maintain financial stability. Successfully navigating these challenges could establish BNPL as a reliable and widely accepted payment option across diverse industries.

Increased Regulatory Focus on Consumer Protection

The Central Bank of Ireland has intensified its regulatory oversight of BNPL services, mandating that providers obtain authorization and comply with the Consumer Protection Code. This includes requirements such as conducting mandatory credit assessments and providing clearer communication about terms and conditions to ensure consumers fully understand the commitments they are entering. These measures reflect a focused effort to promote transparency and accountability within the BNPL sector.

Concerns about consumer debt, particularly among younger users, have been a major driver of increased regulation. The ease of access to BNPL services has raised fears of over-indebtedness, prompting authorities to implement safeguards to protect consumers. Additionally, Ireland's regulatory changes align with broader European trends, where policymakers are introducing measures to ensure fair practices and responsible lending in the rapidly growing BNPL market.

Over the next 2-4 years, enhanced regulatory measures are expected to build consumer trust and encourage responsible lending practices, contributing to the sustainable growth of the BNPL sector. However, these regulations may pose challenges for smaller providers, who could struggle with the operational costs of compliance, potentially leading to market consolidation. Larger players with established compliance frameworks will likely gain a competitive advantage, shaping Ireland's more transparent and consumer-focused BNPL ecosystem.

Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Developments in Ireland's BNPL Market



Ireland's BNPL market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for flexible payment options and digital commerce expansion. The market attracts established players such as Humm and global entrants such as Klarna and Scalapay. These providers have intensified competition through strategic alliances with retailers, offering tailored solutions across traditional and non-traditional sectors. This competitive landscape highlights the dynamic and evolving nature of Ireland's BNPL ecosystem.



Over the next 2-4 years, the Irish BNPL market will see further consolidation as established players pursue mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their positions. Regulatory measures introduced by the Central Bank of Ireland, such as the Consumer Protection (Regulation of Retail Credit and Credit Servicing Firms) Act 2022, will enhance transparency and consumer protection. However, these regulations may challenge smaller providers, potentially driving market consolidation and favoring larger, more established players who can meet compliance standards. The combination of innovation, competition, and regulation will shape Ireland's more robust and consumer-focused BNPL market.



Current State of the BNPL Market

Ireland's BNPL market is witnessing significant growth this rapid expansion reflects the increasing demand for flexible payment solutions among Irish consumers seeking alternatives to traditional credit options. The growing adoption of BNPL aligns with the broader shift toward digital commerce, as more consumers embrace online shopping.

The expansion of BNPL in Ireland is closely linked to the rise of e-commerce, which provides a conducive environment for installment-based payment solutions. Consumers value the convenience and affordability that BNPL offers, especially for managing short-term financial needs. As digital transactions continue to grow, BNPL is positioned to become a standard payment method across retail and other sectors in the coming years.

Key Players and New Entrants

Humm: An established BNPL provider in Ireland, Humm offers installment payment solutions across various retail sectors, including partnerships with dental and veterinary clinics.

Klarna: The Swedish BNPL giant has entered the Irish market, collaborating with retailers to provide flexible payment options.

Scalapay: An Italian BNPL firm, Scalapay has expanded into Ireland, allowing consumers to split payments into installments.

Revolut: The digital banking platform is preparing to launch new financial products in Ireland, including credit cards and mortgages. It aims to transition from a payments app to a comprehensive digital bank.

Anticipated Competitive Dynamics

The Irish BNPL market is expected to consolidate further as established players seek to strengthen their positions through mergers and acquisitions. New entrants, both domestic and international, are likely to enter the market, intensifying competition. Providers may focus on diversifying their services and forming strategic partnerships to differentiate themselves in a crowded market.

Companies Featured

Klarna

Revolut

Afterpay

Humm

PayPal

Laybuy

Zip

Scalapay

Splitit

Sezzle

Affirm

Zilch

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in Ireland through 58 tables and 75 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.



Ireland BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Ireland Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Ireland Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics

Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Ireland BNPL by Purpose

Convenience - Short Term Loans

Credit - Long Term Loans

Ireland BNPL by Business Model

Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

Three-Party BNPL Offering

Ireland BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

Ireland BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis

Standalone

Banks & Payment Service Providers

Marketplaces

Ireland Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Ireland BNPL Analysis by Channel

Online Channel

POS Channel

Ireland Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Ireland Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Ireland Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Ireland Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Ireland Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Ireland Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Ireland Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Ireland Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Ireland Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Sales Uplift by Product Category

Share by Age Group

Share by Income

Share by Gender

Adoption Rationale

Monthly Expense Segments

