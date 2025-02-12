Workhorse to Showcase Expanded W56 EV Product Line at Work Truck Week 2025

Experience the W56 208” extended wheelbase step van at the Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, showcasing its road-tested durability.

CINCINNATI, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, is returning to Work Truck Week® 2025 to showcase recent additions and preview what’s next in its expanding W56 electric vehicle platform.



W56 208” Extended Wheelbase EV Step Van

Experience the W56 208” extended wheelbase EV step van as part of the Work Truck Week Ride & Drive Event.

North America’s largest work truck event, Work Truck Week, returns to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, March 4–7, 2025. More Than a Trade Show®, Work Truck Week encompasses The Work Truck Show®, Green Truck Summit, NTEA Annual Meeting, Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, educational sessions, and more.

Attendees can experience the W56 208” extended wheelbase step van firsthand in the Work Truck Week Ride & Drive. This model, engineered for increased cargo capacity, recently completed durability testing simulating over 250,000 highway miles and is designed to tackle the toughest delivery and service routes. The vehicle features 1,200 cubic feet for cargo space and a custom rolling side door, providing quick, ergonomic access to the cargo area—ideal for laundry services and transporting large or bulky items.

In Booth 4401, Workhorse will preview the upcoming 140 kWh version of its W56 chassis, a strategic addition to the platform designed to meet the needs of fleet operators with shorter-range requirements. With an estimated range of 100 miles, the 140 kWh version provides plenty of coverage for many single-shift local delivery routes. This efficient solution will offer attractive cost savings compared to the 210 kWh version, making it an appealing option for fleets looking to electrify while aligning with their operational needs. Workhorse is now accepting orders through its certified dealer network for the 140 kWh W56 stripped chassis, with deliveries set for 2026.

“The 10 million real-world miles our vehicles have logged tell the true story of Workhorse's electric vehicle expertise,” said Ryan Gaul, President, Commercial Vehicles at Workhorse. “We're proud to design and build our trucks right here in the Midwest, bringing advanced manufacturing jobs back to America's heartland. Unlike most EV makers, we design and build our Class 5-6 step vans completely in-house—from frame to final paint. At NTEA Work Truck Week, just down the road from our Indiana facility, we're showcasing our latest innovation: the new 140 kWh W56. Our vehicles prove every day that they can handle the demands of North American fleets, from last-mile delivery to vocational applications. More businesses are recognizing the real savings of switching to EVs, and we're proud to lead that change with American-made solutions that are built to last.”

Attendees can register now at www.worktruckweek.com to connect with Workhorse in Booth 4401. The Expo and Ride & Drive are open to all registered attendees. To learn more about Workhorse’s full lineup of commercial EVs, including the W56, visit www.workhorse.com.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The discussions in this press release contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and relate to future periods. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

