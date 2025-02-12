Intermex to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel money remittance services company, will release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 earnings before the start of trading on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The Intermex management team will be hosting a conference call on the same day at 9:00 AM ET.

Interested parties are invited to join the conference and gain firsthand knowledge about Intermex's financial performance and operational achievements through the following channels:

A live broadcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/ .





. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register HERE . Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.





. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call. Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year on Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/ .



Investor Day Event

On the same day, Intermex will host an Investor Day at The Westin New York at Times Square, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. Management will provide strategic updates, insights into key business areas, and future growth opportunities.

The in-person event is open to institutional investors and research analysts. A live stream and supporting materials will be available for those unable to attend the live event at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5ymy6w9u . Please note that remote attendees will have listen-only access, as the Q&A session will be reserved for in-person attendees.

To register for in-person attendance, contact Laurie Berman of PondelWilkinson at lberman@pondel.com or 310-279-5980.

As part of its ongoing commitment to maximizing shareholder value, Intermex continues to evaluate strategic alternatives. This review may include, among other options, a potential sale, spin-off, or other strategic transaction. The process is ongoing, with no set deadline or definitive timeline for completion. There is no assurance that this review will result in any specific transaction or outcome.

About International Money Express, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through the Company’s website and mobile app, as well as through its network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany, and its Company-operated stores. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail locations and banks around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, London, England, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

Investor Relations:

Alex Sadowski

Investor Relations Coordinator

ir@intermexusa.com

tel. 305-671-8000