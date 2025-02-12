Uni-Fuels Awarded International Sustainability and Carbon Certifications, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainable Marine Fuel Trading

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: UFG), (“Uni-Fuels” or the “Company”), a global provider of marine fuel solutions headquartered in Singapore, today announced that the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Uni-Fuels Pte Ltd (“Uni-Fuels Singapore”), has received both ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS certifications from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), a globally recognized independent multi-stakeholder initiative and leading certification system supporting sustainable, fully traceable, deforestation-free and climate-friendly supply chains. These certifications highlight the Company’s commitment to sustainability and compliance with European Union (EU) regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the maritime industry.

The ISCC certifications ensure that the biofuels traded by Uni-Fuels Singapore meet the requirements of the EU’s Renewable Energy Directive (RED II), including the provision of Proof of Sustainability (PoS). This important documentation ensures biofuels are sustainably sourced and produced, enabling full traceability from feedstock to final product.

As the maritime sector moves toward greater decarbonization, it is essential for biofuel suppliers to demonstrate compliance with regulatory standards, including the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and FuelEU Maritime. PoS documentation ensures biofuels can be counted toward emissions reduction targets, as opposed to being treated as fossil fuels.

Uni-Fuels Vice President, Operations Tan Guan Kai commented, “Achieving ISCC certifications demonstrates our commitment to supporting the global transition to cleaner fuels. With Proof of Sustainability documentation, we provide our customers with the assurance that the biofuels they rely on are responsibly produced and fully compliant with evolving regulations.”

The PoS framework, combined with the ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS certifications, ensures customers that the biofuels they use are responsibly sourced, traceable, and produced with sustainability in mind. These certifications provide both regulatory compliance and enhanced transparency, helping to build trust in the biofuel market.

About Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited

Uni-Fuels is a fast-growing global provider of marine fuel solutions, helping shipping companies optimize fuel procurement across all markets and time zones. Founded in 2021, Uni-Fuels has evolved from modest beginnings into a dynamic, forward-thinking company. Backed by a passionate team and a growing presence across multiple locations, it has forged trusted partnerships with customers, supporting them in achieving their operational objectives with confidence, from shore to shore.

For more information, visit www.uni-fuels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the completion and timing of closing of the offering and the intended use of the proceeds. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Uni-Fuels’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

