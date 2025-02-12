Birchtech Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

CORSICANA, Texas, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced the engagement of international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Birchtech management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The initiative will highlight how Birchtech is supporting a cleaner future for customers and their communities through its two operating divisions, ME₂C Environmental and WE₂C Environmental. ME₂C Environmental maintains a solid revenue stream and expects to build significant additional revenue momentum with its pioneering and patented mercury emissions reduction SEA® Sorbent Technology, monetizing widespread adoption through a successful IP enforcement strategy. WE₂C Environmental is focused on revolutionizing water purification with advanced activated carbon solutions with a specialization on PFAS ("forever chemicals") removal, ensuring compliance with new EPA regulations.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors. Lucas A. Zimmerman, Managing Director at MZ North America, and Ian Scargill, Senior Vice President, will advise Birchtech regarding corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

To further support formal communications across Birchtech Corp.’s multiple divisions, Stacey Hyatt has been promoted to Corporate Communications Manager. Ms. Hyatt has worked closely with the executive team since 2017 and will continue to support corporate strategies while managing the company’s marketing and communications.

Zimmerman commented: “ME₂C’s sorbent technologies have successfully captured mercury emissions for coal-fired utilities for more than a decade, ensuring compliance with a lower cost, less product, and lower environmental footprint than alternative technologies. Coal-fired power is a stable 21% of the U.S. power output, and over 36% of the global power mix, and is projected to remain a significant fuel source through 2050. After the U.S. coal-fired industry adopted ME₂C’s technology outside of patents, multiple lawsuits and settlements cleared the way for monetization of the Company’s IP with licensing agreements. Variations of ME₂C’s SEA® technologies are believed to be in use at nearly 40% of U.S. coal-fired power plants.”

Scargill added: “Birchtech is now focused on leveraging its experience and expertise in air emissions control to do the same for water treatment. WE 2 C is developing a comprehensive solution – combining world-class laboratory and consulting services with reactivation of granular activated carbon (“GAC”) – to effectively and affordably filter ‘forever chemicals’ and other contaminants from the nation's drinking water, supporting federal and state mandates imposed on potable water utilities. New PFAS/PFOS regulations are expected to impose significant financial burdens on U.S. water utilities, amounting to over $1.5 billion in expected annual compliance costs. WE 2 C adds a compelling incremental opportunity to Birchtech for our network of institutional investors and family offices worldwide.”

Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of Birchtech, added: “Our ME₂C core business line continues to drive robust revenues with gross margins in the mid-30% range, with significant upside potential from our successful post-trial outreach program, converting adopters of our technology to licensees or product supply customers. For WE 2 C, we are developing a superior activated carbon technology with expected completion by end of 2025, and have launched new R&D “design centers” geared toward enhancing research capabilities, optimizing water treatment processes, and supporting the continued development of activated carbon technologies.

“Under MZ’s guidance and support, we seek to gain a diversified base of long-term institutional shareholders as we intend to pursue a listing onto a major U.S. exchange. Having built a close relationship with MZ over the years, we look forward to working with Greg, Lucas, Ian and the entire MZ team as we strive to deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders,” concluded MacPherson.

For more information on Birchtech, please visit the Company’s website at www.birchtech.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to BCHT@mzgroup.us or call Lucas Zimmerman at 949-259-4987.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees, 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies via strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions, spanning websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company operates two divisions: ME 2 C Environmental, a pioneer of SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture to the coal-fired utility sector, and WE 2 C Environmental, dedicated to developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

