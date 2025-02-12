Ataccama launches Ataccama Lineage to deliver end-to-end visibility into data flows

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the data trust company, today has launched Ataccama Lineage, a new module within its Ataccama ONE unified data trust platform (V16). Ataccama Lineage provides enterprise-wide visibility into data flows, offering organizations a clear view of their data’s journey from source to consumption. It helps teams trace data origins, resolve issues quickly, and ensure compliance—enhancing transparency and building confidence in data accuracy for business decision-making. Fully integrated with Ataccama’s data quality, observability, governance, and master data management capabilities, Ataccama lineage enables organizations to make faster, more informed decisions, such as ensuring audit readiness and meeting regulatory compliance requirements.

Data challenges are increasingly complex and, according to the Ataccama Data Trust Report 2025 , 41% of Chief Data Officers are struggling with fragmented and inconsistent systems. Despite significant investments in integrations, AI, and cloud applications, enterprise data often remains siloed or poor in quality. This fractured landscape obscures visibility into data transformations and flows, creating inefficiencies and operational silos. The lack of clarity hampers collaboration and increases the risk of non-compliance with regulations like GDPR, erodes customer trust, drains resources, and slows decision-making—ultimately stifling organizational growth.

Ataccama Lineage simplifies how organizations manage and trust their data. Its AI-powered capabilities automatically map data flows and transformations, saving time and reducing manual effort. For example, tracking customer financial data across fragmented systems is a common struggle in financial services. Ataccama Lineage provides clear, visual maps that trace issues like missing or duplicate records to their source. It also tracks sensitive data, such as PII, with audit-ready documentation to ensure compliance. By delivering reliable, trustworthy data, Ataccama Lineage establishes a strong foundation for AI and analytics, enabling organizations to make informed decisions and achieve long-term success.



Isaac Gabay, Senior Director, Data Management & Operations at Lennar, said, “As one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, Lennar is continually evolving our data foundation with best-in-class, cost-effective solutions to drive efficiency and innovation. Ataccama ONE Lineage’s detailed, visual map of data flows enables us to monitor data quality, trace issues through our ecosystem, and take a proactive approach to prevent and remediate quality concerns while maintaining centralized control. Ataccama ONE Lineage will provide unparalleled visibility, enhancing transparency, data literacy, and trust in our data. This partnership strengthens our ability to scale with confidence, deliver accurate insights, and adapt to the evolving needs of the homebuilding industry.”



"Managing today’s data pipelines means dealing with increasing sources, diverse data types, and transformations that impact systems upstream and downstream," said Jessie Smith , VP of Data Quality at Ataccama. "The rise of AI and generative AI has amplified complexity while expanding data estates, and stricter audits demand greater transparency. Understanding how information flows across systems is no longer optional, it’s essential. Ataccama Lineage is part of the Ataccama ONE data trust platform which brings together data quality, lineage, observability and master data management into a unified solution for enterprise companies."

Key benefits of AI-powered Ataccama Lineage include:

Faster resolution of data quality issues: Advanced anomaly detection identifies issues like missing records, unexpected values, or duplicates caused by transformation errors. For example, retail operations with multiple sales channels, mismatched pricing, or inventory discrepancies can disrupt business. Ataccama Lineage enables teams to quickly pinpoint root causes, assess downstream impacts, and resolve issues before they affect operations—ensuring continuity and reliability. Simplified compliance: Data classification and anomaly detection enhance visibility into sensitive data, such as PII, and track its transformations. Financial organizations benefit from audit-ready documentation that ensures PII is properly traced to authorized locations, reducing regulatory risks, meeting data privacy requirements, and fostering customer trust with transparent processes. Comprehensive visibility into data flows: Lineage maps provide a detailed, enterprise-wide view of data flows, from origin to dashboards and reports. Teams in sectors like manufacturing can analyze the lineage of key metrics, such as production efficiency or supply chain performance, identifying dependencies across ETL jobs, on-premises systems, and cloud platforms. Enhanced filtering focuses efforts on critical datasets, allowing faster issue resolution and better decision-making. Streamlined data modernization efforts: During cloud migrations, Ataccama Lineage reduces risks by mapping redundant pipelines, dependencies, and critical datasets. Insurance companies transitioning to modern platforms can retire outdated systems and migrate only essential data, minimizing disruption while maintaining compliance with regulations like Solvency II.

Read the blog " The evolution of data lineage " to learn more about Ataccama Lineage and all of the new capabilities in the Ataccama ONE data trust platform v16