XO Swap by Exodus Now Available in Bifrost Wallet

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XO Swap by Exodus has officially been integrated into Bifrost Wallet, marking a significant step forward for seamless cross-chain swaps. This collaboration brings XO Swap’s advanced liquidity aggregation to Bifrost, enabling users to swap tokens effortlessly, including FLR (Flare) and SGB (Songbird)—two of the most prominent assets in the Flare ecosystem.

Bifrost has been a pioneer in supporting Songbird and Flare, making this integration a natural fit to enhance liquidity and accessibility for users. With XO Swap, Bifrost users can now swap FLR, SGB, and other key assets like BTC, ETH, and USDC, directly within their wallet without relying on centralized exchanges.

A Collaboration to Strengthen the Ecosystem

"Bringing XO Swap to Bifrost means more seamless, self-custodial trading options for users," said Kevin Wood, Director of Revenue Operations at Exodus. "Supporting Songbird and Flare through Bifrost helps expand accessibility for these key assets while giving users the best swap rates in the market."

As one of the first wallets to support Flare and Songbird, Bifrost has been a key player in empowering users with decentralized finance tools. This integration allows for frictionless asset swapping, strengthening Songbird’s liquidity while enhancing Bifrost’s DeFi capabilities.

"Bifrost Wallet has always prioritized interoperability and ease of use, and integrating XO Swap aligns perfectly with that mission," said Marco, Head of Marketing at Bifrost Wallet. "Our users now have access to one of the most robust swapping engines, unlocking new trading opportunities across multiple blockchains."

Key Swap Pairs Now Available in Bifrost via XO Swap:

FLR ⇄ SGB

FLR ⇄ XRP

FLR ⇄ USDC

SGB ⇄ BTC

SGB ⇄ XRP

SGB ⇄ DOGE

BTC ⇄ FLR

ETH ⇄ SGB

With XO Swap now live in Bifrost, users can experience seamless swaps with deep liquidity and competitive rates across multiple networks.

About Exodus

Exodus empowers individuals to take control of their lives in a digital world with secure, user-friendly crypto software. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible through self-custodial wallets that put users in full control of their funds, enabling seamless swaps, buys, and sells. For businesses, Exodus offers Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, leading solutions for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation. Committed to accessible and secure finance, Exodus is shaping the future of digital ownership. Learn more at exodus.com or follow us on X at x.com/exodus .

About Bifrost

Bifrost Wallet is a self-custody wallet with you in full control over your crypto assets, keys, and data, all in one simple and secure app. Supported blockchains include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, Flare, and many more. Learn more at bifrostwallet.com/ or follow them on X at x.com/bifrostwallet .