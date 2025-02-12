Traliant announces 2024 Partner of the Year Awards, celebrating excellence in compliance training partnerships

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a pioneer in online compliance training, today announced the recipients of its 2024 Partner of the Year awards, celebrating partners’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge, engaging training solutions that empower organizations to foster a culture of ethics, compliance, and inclusion.

Now in its third year, Traliant's Partner of the Year Awards honor the exceptional achievements of partners who have excelled in addressing critical business challenges through Traliant’s extensive suite of interactive training programs that make workplaces better for everyone.

“Our partners are essential to helping organizations stay ahead of evolving workplace requirements, create respectful and inclusive environments and enable employees to thrive professionally,” said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. “Congratulations to all of the 2024 Partner of the Year award winners for their remarkable dedication to our shared mission of making a positive difference in workplaces around the globe.”

Mike Stankowitsch, Vice President of Partnerships at Traliant, added, “2024 has been a milestone year for our partner program. Our partners’ unwavering commitment to innovation and customer success has driven extraordinary results. We’re excited to continue collaborating with our partner community to expand our impact and deliver unparalleled value to organizations worldwide.”

The 2024 Partner of the Year Awards recognize the excellence of Traliant’s growing partner ecosystem. This year’s honorees include:

Platinum Partner Award : OpenSesame received this prestigious award for the third consecutive year, for their exceptional or platinum-level performance throughout the year and aligning with Traliant’s mission to help employers build a positive work environment for their team.

: OpenSesame received this prestigious award for the third consecutive year, for their exceptional or platinum-level performance throughout the year and aligning with Traliant’s mission to help employers build a positive work environment for their team. Rising Star Award : Recently signed partner, Savvy Training & Consulting, earned this accolade for demonstrating outstanding engagement and collaboration, leading to solid business growth.

: Recently signed partner, Savvy Training & Consulting, earned this accolade for demonstrating outstanding engagement and collaboration, leading to solid business growth. Reseller Partner of the Year Award : ClickSafety was recognized for turning complex organizational challenges into streamlined solutions and delivering training that addressed the unique needs of their customers, while providing outstanding service and support.

: ClickSafety was recognized for turning complex organizational challenges into streamlined solutions and delivering training that addressed the unique needs of their customers, while providing outstanding service and support. Referral Partner of the Year Award: GAN Integrity was honored for consistently referring clients throughout the year to support their growing compliance needs. A trusted partner to their customers, they partnered with Traliant to expand the compliance programs of organizations around the world.

Traliant extends its gratitude to all partners for their contributions to advancing workplace excellence and looks forward to building on this momentum in 2025 and beyond. For more information about Traliant's Partner Program, visit traliant.com/partner-program.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.

Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, diversity training, code of conduct training, and many more.

Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

