SpecterOps and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Attack Path Management to Government Agencies

Enabling Public Sector Agencies to Easily Secure Microsoft Active Directory Environments with FedRAMP®-Designated BloodHound Enterprise

SEATTLE and RESTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpecterOps, a provider of adversary-focused cybersecurity solutions born out of unique insights of advanced threat actor tradecraft, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will make BloodHound Enterprise (BHE), an Attack Path Management (APM) security solution for defending Microsoft Active Directory, Azure AD, Entra ID and hybrid environments, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"We’re excited to work with Carahsoft, as this partnership will play a crucial role in introducing Attack Path Management to the Public Sector,” said David McGuire, CEO of SpecterOps. “Identity attack paths are a widespread challenge for Government agencies and are often exploited by nation-state adversaries. Attack Path Management is the most effective way to secure these environments.”

BloodHound Enterprise is designated Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) High through a partnership with Palantir FedStart — a Service-as-a-Solution (SaaS) offering that helps accelerate Federal acquisition of cloud-based technologies to run products within Palantir’s secure and accredited environment. Companies that are part of the FedStart program benefit from FedRAMP and IL5 compliance managed by Palantir, which is responsible for Government ATO process management, compliance artifacts, continuous monitoring and control assessments.

“Carahsoft is proud to support SpecterOps in bringing its innovative BloodHound Enterprise solution to Government agencies,” said William Rose, Program Manager for DevSecOps at Carahsoft. “Attack path management is a crucial element of the comprehensive cybersecurity strategies that Public Sector organizations need to protect information, manage costs effectively and ensure regulatory compliance. Together with our reseller partners, we look forward to facilitating access to this solution that will help our joint customers achieve their cybersecurity goals.”

BloodHound Enterprise is designed to help organizations proactively and continuously identify, manage and remediate millions of AD Attack Paths. BHE gives IT Ops and SecOps professionals the tools needed to dramatically and measurably improve their identity and directory security posture with minimal effort. CISA has recommended the use of Bloodhound, an open source tool built by SpecterOps that led to the development of BloodHound Enterprise. BloodHound Enterprise with FedRAMP allows for quicker deployment in Federal agencies seeking to secure their AD, Azure AD, Entra ID or hybrid environments.

SpecterOps BloodHound Enterprise is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (877) 742-8468 or SpecterOps@Carahsoft.com.

About SpecterOps

SpecterOps is a cybersecurity solutions and services provider specializing in deep knowledge of adversary tradecraft to help clients detect and defend against sophisticated attackers. The company releases numerous widely used free and open-source security toolsets, including BloodHound, a penetration testing solution which maps attack paths in Active Directory and Azure environments. BloodHound has been recommended by the Department of Homeland Security, PricewaterhouseCoopers and many others. BloodHound Enterprise is the company’s first defense solution for enterprise security and identity teams. For more information on the company and its solutions, visit https://specterops.io/.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

