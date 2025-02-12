Melco leads with the most Five-Star awards in Macau and Asia in the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide

MACAU, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment announces its achievements in the newly released 2025 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), further excelling this year in its lead among integrated resorts in Asia and topping the competition across all of Macau. With three new FTG Five-Star awards granted to Melco across the Hotel, Restaurant and Spa categories, including for Studio City’s Epic Tower, The Spa at Epic Tower and Altira Macau’s Aurora restaurant, the Company has attained the most Five-Star awards in Macau and Asia with a record total of 107 stars.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, “It is an honor to be recognized once again by FTG. We are thrilled to receive three new Five-Star awards across our hotels, restaurants and spas this year, highlighting our dedication to creating integrated resorts that offer superlative design, operation and guest experience. We are excited to welcome new and returning guests at our properties in Asia and Europe in the year ahead, as we continue to and enhance our luxury hospitality and entertainment offerings across Melco’s portfolio.”

The 19 Five-Star awards presented to Melco properties and facilities in 2025 FTG include:

Hotels Restaurants Spas Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau Morpheus Spa, City of Dreams Macau Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau Yí, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Macau Star Tower, Studio City Jade Dragon, Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau The Spa at Epic Tower, Studio City * Epic Tower, Studio City * Pearl Dragon, Studio City Zensa Spa, Studio City Altira Macau Aurora, Altira Macau * Altira Spa, Altira Macau Nüwa, City of Dreams Manila Tenmasa, Altira Macau Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Manila Ying, Altira Macau

* New FTG Five-Star award winner





About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

Melco Resorts & Entertainment, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises and their restaurants. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b898b093-97b7-47b0-85fa-d4517ebe55f3