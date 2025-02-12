Board member Roland Norberg requests to resign from the Board

Aino Health AB's board member Roland Norberg has today, 12 February 2025, requested to resign from the company's board. The reason for the resignation is that the company that nominated Roland Norberg, Norberg & Partner Sustainable Group AB (publ), has sold all its shares in Aino Health AB. A new Board of Directors will be appointed at this spring's Annual General Meeting.





For more information

Jyrki Eklund

CEO, Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO).

Certified adviser

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

For more information see: https://investors.ainohealth.com/certified-adviser/

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions within Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health and wellness an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.