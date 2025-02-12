Bigbank AS Renewed the Powers of the Members of the Supervisory Board

On 11 February 2025, the general meeting of Bigbank AS adopted a resolution to extend the powers of Vahur Voll, Juhani Jaeger and Andres Koern as Supervisory Board members of Bigbank AS for the next two years, beginning on 26 February 2025 until 25 February 2027.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 November 2024, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.7 billion euros, with equity of 271 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 150,000 active customers and employs over 500 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term deposit rating of Ba1, as well as a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Tel: +372 53 930 833

Email: Argo.Kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee