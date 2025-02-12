VSiN, The Sports Betting Network Updates Programming Lineup to Deliver the Content Bettors Need Across All Wagering Markets

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN , The Sports Betting Network, announces its new lineup to give bettors what they need during the NFL offseason. Launching today, VSiN’s new lineup leans into its broad team of experts to deliver all the insights fans need to better inform the day’s wagering decisions across all sports.

“VSiN covers the football season like no other network can, but now is the time of year when the team can really flex its muscles across other sports betting markets, including basketball, hockey, golf, baseball, tennis and horse racing,” said Steve Cohen, Executive VP of Talent & Programming at VSiN. “If you can bet on it, our team is analyzing it, and as we continue to expand our audience, you’ll see us giving even more sports fans everything they need to know about the current sports betting menu.”

As the voice of the sports betting bettor, VSiN delivers the most credible, actionable information to sports fans and betting enthusiasts by tapping the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting experts, book makers, former athletes, and league executives. The network continues to bolster its expertise, including programming changes launching this week.

Beginning today, Jensen Lewis joins co-host Dave Ross at the desk for "VSiN By the Books," airing weekdays from 7 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET. In addition to VSiN.com, fans can listen to the network’s morning show on SiriusXM Channel 158 and watch on YouTube TV, as well as Regional Sports Networks like LA Sportsnet, NESN, Marquee Sports Network and others.

Lewis is a former Major League Baseball relief pitcher who spent nine seasons on the mound, primarily with his hometown Cleveland Indians, before stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs. Most recently, he served as a television analyst for the Cleveland Guardians and has been a regular host on Newsradio WTAM 1100 in northeast Ohio, 97.1 The Fan WBNS in Columbus. Lewis will continue making regular national appearances on MLB Network, host shows for SiriusXM/MLB Network Radio and expand his work as a college baseball analyst for ESPN.

In August, VSiN embraced the growing interest in, and positive fan feedback to, the prop betting markets and had a very successful launch of its “Prop Points” show featuring the Guru John Hansen. As bettors move past football season, VSiN is bolstering talent in that area with the introduction of RotoWire’s Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen as the new hosts of Prop Points, with a focus on basketball, baseball, hockey and other relevant content. Airing Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET, the show will expand from its focus on the NFL to cover player props across sports and leagues and analyze fantasy sports markets, all produced from Las Vegas with hosts around the country. The fantasy expertise that the RotoWire team brings supports the network’s broader efforts to expand its audience by delivering even more of the credible, actionable content fans have come to expect. For more on RotoWire’s announcement of “Prop Points,” click here.

VSiN content is available on SiriusXM Channel 158, YouTube TV, as well as radio stations and Regional Sports Networks across the country. For the full VSiN programming lineup, visit https://vsin.com/shows/show-schedule/ .

