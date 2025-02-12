PrimeXBT Introduces 0% Withdrawal Fees

GRAND ANSE, Seychelles, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeXBT , a leading global crypto and CFD broker, has introduced enhanced trading conditions, further strengthening its commitment to providing traders with a cost-efficient and flexible trading environment. With always-free deposits and now 0% withdrawal fees*, this update is designed to support active traders by providing greater financial flexibility and seamless access to global markets.

By providing free deposits and withdrawals, PrimeXBT enables traders to retain more capital for trading and capture opportunities in key markets like EUR/USD, NASDAQ, and Gold, reinforcing its commitment to a trader-focused approach.

"At PrimeXBT, we remain committed to providing traders with the best possible conditions. By introducing free withdrawals alongside our always-free deposits, we’re reinforcing our focus on cost efficiency, accessibility, and financial flexibility," said Matthew Hayward, Senior Market Analyst at PrimeXBT. "This initiative is part of our broader effort to equip traders with the tools they need to succeed while keeping costs low."

PrimeXBT continues to stand out with its latest enhancement, offering traders greater flexibility in managing their capital. With low trading fees for Forex, Indices, and Commodities starting from 0% commission, spreads from 0.1 pips on CFDs, and leverage up to 1000x, the platform remains a key destination for active traders.

This latest enhancement reflects PrimeXBT’s ongoing efforts to provide traders with maximum flexibility in managing their capital. With free deposits and withdrawals, industry-leading trading fees, and access to a wide range of financial instruments, PrimeXBT continues to empower traders with the tools they need to navigate global markets efficiently.

To learn more users can visit PrimeXBT .

*Withdrawals may be free for a limited time and up to a specified amount. T&C Apply.

About

PrimeXBT is a leading Crypto and CFD broker, that offers an all-in-one trading platform to buy, sell and store Cryptocurrencies, and trade over 100 popular markets, including Crypto Futures and CFDs on Crypto, Forex, Indices, and Commodities using both fiat or Crypto funds. Since its founding in 2018, PrimeXBT has grown exponentially, serving 1,000,000+ traders in 150+ countries worldwide. With an aim of making investing available to all, PrimeXBT lowers the barriers to entry providing an easy and secure access to the financial markets with industry-leading trading conditions and innovative tools. Clients enjoy the confidence of trading with a trusted and reliable financial service provider, committed to empowering traders and offering more for less.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Virtual assets are inherently volatile and subject to significant value fluctuations, which could result in substantial gains or losses. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. PrimeXBT does not accept clients from Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated in its website.

Contact

PrimeXBT

pr@primexbt.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f6c596d-3a4b-41c1-8487-596f656c2345