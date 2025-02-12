Primacorp Ventures’ $1 Million Commitment Advances Epilepsy Care in BC

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chung family, through their Coram Deo Foundation, has pledged an additional $750,000 to Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) to advance epilepsy care in British Columbia. This builds on their $250,000 donation in 2021, bringing their total contributions to $2.14 million. Their generosity honours the memory of their late son, Joseph Chung, whose courage and compassion continue to inspire their efforts to improve healthcare outcomes.

Joseph Chung, the eldest son of Drs. Peter and Stephanie Chung lived with autism and epilepsy. His resilience motivated the family to support innovative treatments and expand access to life-changing medical care. This pledge will further enhance the VGH Epilepsy Program, the province’s leading center for adult epilepsy care, which has already helped countless patients improve their quality of life.

Dr. Peter Chung, Chairman and CEO of Primacorp Ventures Inc., leads the largest independent provider of post-secondary education in Canada with a vision to "Change Lives through Education, Service, and Care." Primacorp Ventures’ portfolio spans education, real estate, healthcare, senior living, childcare, and philanthropy, exemplifying its commitment to creating meaningful social impact.

Expanding Impact Through Philanthropy

The Chung family’s previous contributions significantly expanded the Seizure Intervention Unit at VGH, doubling its capacity from two to four beds and enhancing the hospital’s ability to provide timely treatment for severe epilepsy. Under the leadership of neurologist Dr. Yahya Aghakhani, Clinical Associate Professor and Director of Epilepsy Program at Vancouver General Hospital, the new $750,000 pledge will further strengthen the program by:

Improving Patient Care : Adding specialized staff such as neuropsychiatrists and dieticians and streamlining treatment processes.

: Adding specialized staff such as neuropsychiatrists and dieticians and streamlining treatment processes. Upgrading Facilities : Renovating clinical spaces and acquiring cutting-edge diagnostic equipment.

: Renovating clinical spaces and acquiring cutting-edge diagnostic equipment. Advancing Research: Supporting the Joseph Chung Epilepsy Fellowship to train new specialists and funding research by experts such as Dr. Christopher Benjamin.

Transforming Lives Through Innovative Care

"Joseph’s life was a reminder of the importance of compassion and service," said Dr. Peter Chung. "By advancing epilepsy care, we honour his legacy and aim to make a lasting impact on the lives of others facing similar challenges."

Angela Chapman, President and CEO of the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, emphasized the significance of the donation: "Your donation directly supports the fellowship program, which relies entirely on donor funding. These fellows enable the epileptologists to treat more patients and contribute significantly to research advancements, ultimately improving patient care."

Patients like Corey, who became seizure-free after surgical treatment, and Wendy, who regained her independence, illustrate the program’s life-changing impact. "For 25 years, I lived in fear of my next seizure. Thanks to this program, I’m now living a life I never thought possible," Corey shared.

A Legacy of Compassion

The Chung family’s philanthropy sets a powerful example of how community support can drive meaningful change. Their contributions continue to enhance patient care, advance research, and inspire others to support the VGH Epilepsy Program, ensuring access to world-class epilepsy care for all.

Primacorp Ventures Inc. is dedicated to supporting the community through consistent philanthropy efforts. With its four post-secondary colleges, Visual College of Art and Design, CDI College, Vancouver Career College, and Reeves College, Primacorp Ventures is Canada’s largest independent provider of private post-secondary education. Together with its business divisions in hospitality and healthcare, Primacorp Ventures focuses on changing lives through education, service, and care.

