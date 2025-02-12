Asimily and Carahsoft Partner to Bring IoT and OT Solutions to the Public Sector

SUNNYVALE, Calif., and RESTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimily, an IoT, OT and IoMT Company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Asimily’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s innovative IoT/OT Solution, which provides inventory, visibility and risk analysis on all devices, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft, as the company recognizes the critical nature of Asimily’s IoT/OT Solution as a top priority and proactive security defense strategy within the Federal market,” said Peter Hancock, Vice President of Global Sales and Partnerships at Asimily. “In addition, Carahsoft provides the culture and business acumen for a flourishing partnership which will meet or exceed the expectations of our customers.”

Asimily, a cybersecurity platform for IoT/OT devices, provides vulnerability mitigation, visibility, threat detection/incident response and risk modeling. Vulnerabilities with the highest likelihood of being exploited, on the highest impact devices, get priority overall for risk ratings. Combined with threat detection, comprehensive inventory and risk modeling, Asimily is a single platform for all device security needs.

Asimily has received more than 50 industry awards in the last two years, and its rapid growth cemented the 11th fastest growing cybersecurity company in North America in the Deloitte Fast 500 in 2024. The 514% growth is driven by the strong market demand for holistic IoT, IoMT and Industrial IoT/OT device security and risk management solutions that continuously protect networks from ever-evolving attacks.

“Carahsoft and its reseller partners are proud to streamline the procurement process for Asimily’s IoT/OT solution, as it plays a crucial role in safeguarding the Government’s critical assets,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “We will leverage this partnership to provide our joint Public Sector customers with a single platform that successfully and efficiently meets all device security needs.”

Asimily’s software, hardware and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-3876 or Asimily@carahsoft.com; or register for a complimentary webcast Safeguarding the Future: Navigating IoT Security in Smart Environments.

About Asimily

Asimily has built an industry-leading risk management platform that secures IoT devices for the healthcare industry, as well as higher education, manufacturing, government, life sciences, retail, and finance. With the most extensive knowledge base of IoT and security protocols, Asimily inventories and classifies every device across organizations, both connected and standalone. Because risk assessment—and threats—are not a static target, Asimily monitors organizations’ devices, detects anomalous behavior, and alerts operators to remediate any identified anomalies. With secure IoT devices and equipment, Asimily customers know their business-critical devices and data are safe. For more information on Asimily, visit https://www.asimily.com

Contact

Kyle Peterson

(415) 723-0104

kyle@clementpeterson.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for IoT, OT & Smart Cities, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com