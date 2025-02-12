Voltalia awarded by Sustainalytics “Top-Rated Industry” distinction for its ESG performance

Voltalia, (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, ranks among the best-rated companies in its sector for its management of ESG (environmental, social and governance) risks and its contribution to sustainable development.

With an ESG score of 15, Voltalia ranks among the top 6% of companies in the Utilities industry, occupying 34th place out of 644 companies. In the renewable energies sub-sector, Voltalia ranks 14th out of 88, confirming its leadership in ESG risk management. Sustainalytics' methodology is based on an analysis of the ESG risks to which a company is exposed and its ability to manage them effectively. The lower the score, the better the company's performance in managing these risks.

This result is due in particular to Voltalia's Mission-driven company status, which places social and environmental responsibility at the heart of its business model. This structural commitment enables the company to integrate ESG issues into all its strategic and operational decisions, thereby strengthening the resilience and sustainability of its activities.

“This distinction from Sustainalytics confirms the relevance of our commitments to social and environmental responsibility. It rewards the efforts of our teams to integrate ESG at the heart of our business model and growth strategy”, says Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia.





To find out more

Voltalia confirms its commitment to ESG through other ratings

Voltalia's commitment to its employees is reflected in its ranking in the Humpact1 ranking, where the company came 16th out of nearly 300 companies, testifying to its attention to well-being and its responsible management of human resources.

With an AA rating from MSCI2, Voltalia ranks among the top 34% of companies in the utilities sector (community services), underlining its ability to effectively manage ESG risks from a financial perspective.

Voltalia reaffirms its ambitions and Mission 2027 and 2030 objectives

Since May 2021, Voltalia has adopted the status of Mission-driven company within the meaning of Article L. 210- 10 of the French Commercial Code, bringing its activity into line with its articles of association based on three Mission objectives. Demonstrating its determination to pursue its action in favor of the global environment and local development, Voltalia has set ambitious targets:

In 2027, more than 4 million tonnes of CO 2 avoided

avoided In 2027, 100% of capacity under construction with a Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) aligned with IFC (World Bank Group) standards

In 2027, 50% of solar capacity held in operation located on land that is co-used and upgraded soil, i.e. land combining solar and another human activity (such as buildings, parking lots, agriculture and grazing) or located on land with low biodiversity, agricultural or economic potential (such as deserts, industrial wastelands and disused quarries)

In 2030, -35% carbon intensity in kgCO 2 /MW (Scope 3) of solar power plants owned compared with 2022, by prioritizing the acquisition of low-carbon solar panels

Next on the agenda: 2024 results, March 13, 2025 (before market opening)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.









With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.









Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Voltalia

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin - Jennifer Jullia

jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19





1 Humpact is a non-financial performance rating agency that focuses on the human resources aspects of companies.

2 MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) ESG ratings aim to measure a company's management of financially relevant ESG risks and opportunities. Ratings range from CCC to AAA.

