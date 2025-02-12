College of Charleston Launches New Education Doctorate

Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College of Charleston is proud to announce the launch of its new doctor of education (Ed.D.) in learning and inquiry in practice, designed to prepare educational leaders for the challenges of the 21st century. This innovative program aims to equip educators with the skills and knowledge necessary to drive positive change in their institutions and communities.

The Ed.D. program will offer a unique blend of theoretical and practical learning experiences, with a strong emphasis on community partnerships, policy and applied research. Students will have the opportunity to engage with experienced faculty members, participate in hands-on projects and collaborate with peers from diverse backgrounds.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new Ed.D. program, which reflects our commitment to excellence in education and our dedication to preparing the next generation of educational and community leaders,” says College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu. “This program will provide educators and service-oriented professionals with the tools they need to make a meaningful impact in their schools and communities.”

The program is designed to be flexible and accessible, with options for both full-time and part-time study. Courses will be offered in a hybrid format, combining online and in-person instruction to accommodate the needs of working professionals.

“This innovative program blends academic excellence with the flexibility of online learning, making it accessible to students who are balancing the demands of their careers and personal lives,” says Keonya Booker, interim dean of the Graduate School and Ed.D. program director. “We are empowering those who work in education and adjacent professions to advance their knowledge without geographical limitations.”

Applications for the Ed.D. program are now open, and the first cohort of students will begin their studies in June 2025.

