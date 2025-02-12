Trade Gold with Blockchain Efficiency – GLD Now on XT.COM

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM is pleased to announce the listing of GLD (GoldToken), a gold-backed digital asset that combines the stability of physical gold with the speed and efficiency of blockchain technology. The GLD/USDT trading pair is now available in the Main Zone, providing traders with a secure and seamless way to invest in real gold through a digital format.

What is GLD (GoldToken)?

GoldToken (GLD) represents one ounce of audited physical gold per token, bringing traditional gold investment into the blockchain era. By tokenizing gold, GLD eliminates storage costs, accessibility issues, and liquidity constraints while offering fast, low-cost, and borderless transactions.

For centuries, gold has been a trusted store of value, often used as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. With GLD, investors can now buy, sell, and trade gold seamlessly, without the restrictions of traditional gold ownership.

Why Choose GLD?

GLD offers a modern solution to gold investment, allowing users to own digital gold with full security and transparency. Key advantages include:

Gold-Backed Stability – Each GLD token is pegged 1:1 to an ounce of real, audited gold, ensuring intrinsic value.

– Each GLD token is pegged 1:1 to an ounce of real, audited gold, ensuring intrinsic value. Fast & Low-Cost Transactions – Blockchain integration enables instant transactions with minimal fees, making gold trading more efficient.

– Blockchain integration enables instant transactions with minimal fees, making gold trading more efficient. Transparency & Security – Regular third-party audits confirm gold reserves, providing complete trust and accountability.

– Regular third-party audits confirm gold reserves, providing complete trust and accountability. Global Accessibility – With GLD, anyone can own and trade gold, regardless of location, with just an internet connection.

– With GLD, anyone can own and trade gold, regardless of location, with just an internet connection. Inflation Hedge & Store of Value – Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, GLD maintains stability, making it a safe-haven asset in volatile markets.



How GLD Works

GLD follows a secure and transparent gold-backed system:

Issuance – New GLD tokens are minted only when additional gold reserves are secured.

– New GLD tokens are minted only when additional gold reserves are secured. Redemption – Users have the ability to redeem GLD for physical gold, ensuring true asset backing.

– Users have the ability to redeem GLD for physical gold, ensuring true asset backing. Trading & Payments – GLD can be used for investments, payments, and cross-border transactions, providing a stable digital currency.



Through blockchain technology, GLD makes gold ownership easier, more efficient, and globally accessible, creating a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets.

What This Listing Means for XT.COM Users

With GLD now trading on XT.COM, users can access a reliable, gold-backed asset that offers the best of both traditional and digital finance. Whether you’re a long-term investor, a trader looking for stability, or a crypto user interested in asset-backed tokens, GLD provides a secure way to gain exposure to gold without the usual barriers.

XT.COM remains committed to listing high-value real-world assets (RWA) that bring stability, security, and efficiency to digital finance. The addition of GLD aligns with our mission to offer trusted investment opportunities through blockchain technology.

Explore More About GLD (GoldToken)

Learn how GoldToken is reshaping gold investment through blockchain:

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Trade GLD/USDT on XT.COM Today!

Start trading GLD/USDT in the Main Zone and experience the future of gold investment—stable, secure, and blockchain-powered.

Risk Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves risks, including significant price volatility and potential losses. XT.COM provides this information for reference only and assumes no responsibility for trading losses. Trade cautiously and responsibly.

