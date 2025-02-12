Introducing iX Hello™2.0: Smarter multi-modal customer facing assistants that are easy to create, customize and integrate across the enterprise

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced the release of iX Hello 2.0.

From multi-modal bots to appointment booking tools, order status trackers, and custom brand-specific bots, iX Hello 2.0 can be customized and deployed across an enterprise within minutes to drive meaningful engagement with customers.

iX Hello 2.0 agentic AI is:

Smart and responsive: Produces high-quality, self-service answers in a secure model with continuous retraining to provide better customer experiences and outcomes.

Produces high-quality, self-service answers in a secure model with continuous retraining to provide better customer experiences and outcomes. Accessible from anywhere: Customer-facing assistants work across multiple engagement channels including webchat, voice, SMS, smart devices, and apps.

Customer-facing assistants work across multiple engagement channels including webchat, voice, SMS, smart devices, and apps. Simple to set up: Pre-built AI app blueprints make it easy to create any assistant.

Pre-built AI app blueprints make it easy to create any assistant. Easy to integrate: Leverages organizational data by connecting with major enterprise systems including Salesforce, Microsoft, AWS, and Workday. Available in hybrid cloud environments.

“Having designed and built technology to tackle challenging business problems for more than 2,000 clients, we understand how to create and operationalize solutions that make customers’ lives easy, personal, and seamless,” said Ryan Peterson, Chief Product Officer, Concentrix. “iX Hello 2.0 is backed by Concentrix’ unparalleled understanding of customer interactions developed from decades of insights.”

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

