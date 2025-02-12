Parker Scheduled to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 19 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

CLEVELAND, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami Beach, Florida on February 19, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at investors.parker.com and will be archived on the site.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 68 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

