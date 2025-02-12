Copa Holdings Reports Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter (4Q24) and the full year 2024. The terms “Copa Holdings” and the “Company” refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$166.2 million or US$3.99 per share for 4Q24. For the full year 2024, the Company reported a net profit of US$608.5 million or US$14.56 per share, compared to a full-year adjusted net profit of US$671.0 million or US$16.68 per share in 2023.

The Company reported an operating profit of US$204.2 million and an operating margin of 23.3% for the quarter. For the full year 2024, the Company reported an operating profit of US$753.4 million and an operating margin of 21.9%, compared to a full-year operating profit of US$807.2 million and an operating margin of 23.4% in 2023.

Capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), increased by 7.2% in 4Q24 compared to 4Q23.

Operating cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) came in at 5.9 cents in the quarter, a decrease of 2.6% when compared to 4Q23.

Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) came in at 11.3 cents in the quarter, a 10.4% decrease compared to 4Q23.

The Company ended the year with approximately US$1.4 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 42% of the last twelve months’ revenues.

The Company closed the year with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$2.0 billion, while the Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.5 times.

In 2024, the Company repurchased US$87 million worth of shares under its ongoing US$200 million share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors. This represents approximately 2% of the Company’s total outstanding shares as of year-end 2024.

During the fourth quarter, the Company took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, ending the year with a consolidated fleet of 112 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 32 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, 3 Boeing 737 MAX 8, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.



Subsequent Events

On February 12, 2025, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings approved a 2025 quarterly dividend payment of US$1.61 per share, maintaining last year’s dividend payment. Dividends will be distributed in March, June, September, and December. The first quarterly dividend will be paid on March 14, 2024, to shareholders on record as of February 28, 2024.

In January, Copa Airlines was recognized by Cirium for the tenth time as the most on-time airline in Latin America in 2024. Copa Airlines’ on-time performance of 88.2% for the year was the highest of any carrier in the Americas and the third best in the world, reaffirming its position as one of the leading airlines in the industry.

After an extensive internal and external search, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Donkersloot as Chief Financial Officer effective March 10, 2025. Currently Copa’s Vice President of Human Resources, Peter brings over 20 years of international experience across the Americas, serving as General Manager for various companies across the continent and holding key positions in Commercial, Operations, Logistics, Risk Assessment, and Financial Planning. Peter holds a Global MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM).



Consolidated Financial & Operating Highlights 4Q24 4Q23 Variance Vs 4Q23 3Q24 Variance Vs 3Q24 YTD24 YTD23 Variance Vs YTD23 Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 3,444 3,310 4.0% 3,449 (0.2)% 13,467 12,442 8.2% Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s) 5,168 4,930 4.8% 5,187 (0.4)% 20,115 18,566 8.3% RPMs (millions) 6,682 6,263 6.7% 6,711 (0.4)% 25,966 24,052 8.0% ASMs (millions) 7,747 7,228 7.2% 7,785 (0.5)% 30,077 27,700 8.6% Load Factor 86.3% 86.7% -0.4 p.p 86.2% 0.1 p.p 86.3% 86.8% -0.5 p.p Yield (US$ Cents) 12.5 14.0 (10.8)% 12.2 2.3% 12.7 13.8 (8.1)% PRASM (US$ Cents) 10.8 12.1 (11.2)% 10.5 2.3% 10.9 12.0 (8.6)% RASM (US$ Cents) 11.3 12.6 (10.4)% 11.0 3.1% 11.5 12.5 (8.2)% CASM (US$ Cents) 8.7 9.7 (10.1)% 8.7 (0.7)% 8.9 9.6 (6.5)% CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 5.9 6.0 (2.6)% 5.7 3.1% 5.8 6.0 (3.0)% Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 91.2 85.6 6.5% 91.3 (0.1)% 354.5 327.6 8.2% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 2.38 3.08 (22.6)% 2.60 (8.3)% 2.66 3.02 (11.9)% Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,940 1,892 2.6% 1,946 (0.3)% 1,928 1,933 (0.3)% Average Stage Length (miles) 1,260 1,229 2.6% 1,267 (0.6)% 1,257 1,251 0.5% Departures 37,596 36,207 3.8% 37,478 0.3% 146,607 137,044 7.0% Block Hours 121,549 115,118 5.6% 120,975 0.5% 470,751 438,913 7.3% Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) 12.0 11.9 0.1% 12.0 —% 11.9 11.9 (0.4)% Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 877.1 912.8 (3.9)% 854.7 2.6% 3,444.6 3,457.0 (0.4)% Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 204.2 214.3 (4.7)% 173.7 17.5% 753.4 807.2 (6.7)% Operating Margin 23.3% 23.5% -0.2 p.p 20.3% 3.0 p.p 21.9% 23.4% -1.5 p.p Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 166.2 187.7 (11.5)% 146.0 13.8% 608.5 514.1 18.4% Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 166.2 184.3 (9.8)% 146.0 13.8% 608.5 671.0 (9.3)% Basic EPS (US$) 3.99 4.45 (10.5)% 3.50 13.9% 14.56 12.78 13.9% Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) 3.99 4.37 (8.9)% 3.50 13.9% 14.56 16.68 (12.7)% Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 41,696 42,150 (1.1) % 41,728 (0.1)% 41,796 40,228 3.9%

(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.



About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com .

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management’s expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings’ filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

(In US$ thousands)

Unaudited Unaudited % Unaudited % Unaudited Audited % 4Q24 4Q23 Change 3Q24 Change YTD24 YTD23 Change Operating Revenues Passenger revenue 833,189 875,257 (4.8%) 818,381 1.8% 3,291,793 3,316,362 (0.7%) Cargo and mail revenue 28,966 26,534 9.2% 24,446 18.5% 100,507 97,105 3.5% Other operating revenue 14,896 11,049 34.8% 11,881 25.4% 52,330 43,538 20.2% Total Operating Revenue 877,052 912,840 (3.9%) 854,708 2.6% 3,444,629 3,457,005 (0.4%) Operating Expenses Fuel 219,232 264,166 (17.0%) 238,714 (8.2%) 949,309 995,862 (4.7%) Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses 123,575 119,669 3.3% 117,877 4.8% 470,644 436,526 7.8% Passenger servicing 25,748 24,148 6.6% 26,232 (1.8%) 109,243 89,146 22.5% Airport facilities and handling charges 64,655 59,010 9.6% 65,029 (0.6%) 252,798 221,878 13.9% Sales and distribution 50,548 55,111 (8.3%) 49,716 1.7% 207,968 227,171 (8.5%) Maintenance, materials and repairs 34,567 31,276 10.5% 34,860 (0.8%) 105,936 132,531 (20.1%) Depreciation and amortization 85,085 80,261 6.0% 82,797 2.8% 330,710 306,114 8.0% Flight operations 34,675 27,987 23.9% 31,901 8.7% 129,521 109,892 17.9% Other operating and administrative expenses 34,778 36,875 (5.7%) 33,871 2.7% 135,110 130,656 3.4% Total Operating Expense 672,862 698,504 (3.7%) 680,998 (1.2%) 2,691,238 2,649,777 1.6% Operating Profit/(Loss) 204,190 214,335 (4.7%) 173,710 17.5% 753,392 807,228 (6.7%) Non-operating Income (Expense): Finance cost (21,498) (20,408) 5.3% (23,523) (8.6%) (84,493) (158,216) (46.6%) Finance income 16,064 14,289 12.4% 15,565 3.2% 58,912 50,209 17.3% Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations (11,489) (272) 4125.5% (2,491) 361.1% (33,991) 3,076 (1205.0%) Net change in fair value of derivatives 2,706 — —% (762) (455.0%) 4,469 (98,347) (104.5%) Other non-operating income (expense) (501) 3,126 (116.0%) 6,787 (107.4%) 7,940 7,153 11.0% Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense) (14,718) (3,264) 350.9% (4,425) 232.6% (47,163) (196,126) (76.0%) Profit before taxes 189,471 211,071 (10.2%) 169,285 11.9% 706,229 611,102 15.6% Income tax expense (23,290) (23,378) (0.4%) (23,259) 0.1% (97,703) (97,004) 0.7% Net Profit/(Loss) 166,182 187,693 (11.5%) 146,026 13.8% 608,526 514,098 18.4%



Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of financial position

(In US$ thousands)

December 2024 December 2023 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and cash equivalents 613,313 206,375 Short-term investments 585,919 708,809 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,199,232 915,184 Accounts receivable, net 166,014 156,720 Accounts receivable from related parties 2,976 2,527 Expendable parts and supplies, net 132,341 116,604 Prepaid expenses 42,926 44,635 Prepaid income tax 11,712 66 Other current assets 21,711 32,227 377,681 352,780 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,576,913 1,267,963 Long-term investments 248,936 258,934 Long-term prepaid expenses 8,237 9,633 Property and equipment, net 3,458,261 3,238,632 Right of use assets 309,302 281,146 Intangible, net 96,754 87,986 Net defined benefit assets 1,058 5,346 Deferred tax assets 20,736 30,148 Other Non-Current Assets 22,113 17,048 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 4,165,397 3,928,872 TOTAL ASSETS 5,742,310 5,196,836 LIABILITIES Loans and borrowings 254,854 222,430 Current portion of lease liability 59,103 68,304 Accounts payable 227,095 182,303 Accounts payable to related parties 1,624 1,228 Air traffic liability 616,105 611,856 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 139,423 124,815 Taxes Payable 55,505 44,210 Accrued expenses payable 62,673 64,940 Income tax payable 9,828 26,741 Other Current Liabilities 1,272 1,403 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,427,482 1,348,229 Loans and borrowings long-term 1,415,953 1,240,261 Lease Liability 270,594 215,353 Deferred tax Liabilities 37,497 36,369 Other long - term liabilities 217,626 234,474 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,941,670 1,726,457 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,369,152 3,074,685 EQUITY Class A - 34,195,704 issued and 30,234,831 outstanding 23,244 23,201 Class B - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 214,542 209,102 Treasury Stock (291,438) (204,130) Retained Earnings 1,826,565 1,581,739 Net profit 608,526 514,098 Other comprehensive loss (15,748) (9,326) TOTAL EQUITY 2,373,158 2,122,150 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 5,742,310 5,196,836



Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the twelve months ended

(In US$ thousands)

2024 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) Cash flow from operating activities 969,729 1,020,974 737,188 Cash flow (used in) investing activities (343,142) (542,995) (552,151) Cash flow (used in) financing activities (219,649) (394,028) (273,694) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 406,938 83,951 (88,657) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 206,375 122,424 211,081 Cash and cash equivalents at December 31 $ 613,313 $ 206,375 $ 122,424 Short-term investments 585,919 708,809 812,323 Long-term investments 248,936 258,934 202,056 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31 $ 1,448,168 $ 1,174,119 $ 1,136,803



Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures: