Unaudited consolidated interim report for Q4 and 12 months of 2024

GROUP CEO’S REVIEW

The fourth quarter of 2024 marked a period of adjustment for Estonia's real estate market, with both residential and commercial sectors experiencing shifts in pricing and occupancy rates. Base interest rates were stable compare to the previous quarter and the declined Euribor had an impact on the whole market, showing in the results of Arco Vara for the second half of the year.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Estonia's apartment market experienced an increase in transaction volumes compared to the same period in 2023, with a significant rise compared to the first six months of this year. We saw record sales in new developments in Tallinn during December 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Arco Vara sold 7 apartments in Rannakalda, matching the number of apartments sold in the third quarter of 2024. This means that in the second half of 2024, we sold 14 apartments in Rannakalda, compared to 7 apartments in the first half of the year, reaching a turnover of €4.2 million. This indicates that the market has bottomed out, with activity beginning to pick up. The worst of the down cycle has passed, especially considering that transaction volumes in other sectors, such as commercial properties, have also started to increase slightly.

In the fourth quarter, our main efforts continued to focus on the Kodulahe residential area, with both projects - Rannakalda's ready apartments and Soodi 6 pre-sales - being a priority. We finished the fourth quarter with the following results: 87 out of 113 units sold in Rannakalda and 10 out of 66 units pre-sold in Soodi 6. The construction of Kodulahe's next stage (Soodi 6) has been postponed to the end of Q1 as we are awaiting the construction permit. Detailed planning of the last stage of Kodulahe, Lammi 6, is ongoing. For Lammi 6, we are planning approximately 175 apartments, the construction start of which is expected in approximately two years.

We are continuing the preparations for Arco Vara's next major project, Arcojärve, including all design aspects and additional values we will offer, as well as registering potential customers. So far, we have seen strong interest in this development, and we are putting our full effort into securing confirmation for the detailed planning of the project in the next couple of months. We plan to begin construction in the second half of 2025.

Our Bulgarian team has achieved 85% project readiness for Botanica Lozen, putting us on track to complete construction by the end of the first half of 2025. We closed 2024 on a positive note with two additional bookings, bringing the total to 9 houses sold out of 16. Interest in the Botanica Lozen project has grown significantly over the past few months, and we expect even greater interest in the coming months as the houses are completed with full landscaping. This aligns with the preferences of Bulgarian customers, who generally prefer to purchase nearly finished homes, in contrast to the Estonian market, where there is strong demand during the pre-sale stage.

Our team is very proud to have finished 2024 with a great achievement in the Kuldlehe project. We sold 2 boutique apartments out of the 5 in this luxury Merivälja location, reaching a turnover of €1.2 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, we saw signs of improvement, contributing to a more positive outlook. Looking ahead, Estonia's real estate market is expected to remain stable but cautious as we move into 2025. In 2024, the market showed signs of recovery, with transaction volumes gradually increasing, especially in the fourth quarter, driven by declining interest rates and improved activity in new developments. However, consumer confidence remained fragile, and economic growth was modest.

While moderate growth in transaction volumes and property prices is anticipated in the second half of 2025, significant market shifts are unlikely in the short term. Factors such as tax increases could put pressure on housing supply and influence market dynamics. Despite these challenges, the gradual easing of interest rates and stabilizing economic conditions are expected to support a slow but steady recovery.

Overall, the worst of the market downturn appears to be behind us, but the path to full recovery will be gradual. Broader market growth is expected to gain momentum by the end of 2025, supported by improving buyer sentiment, increased construction activity, and a more favorable financing environment.

The Arco Vara team's biggest challenge for the upcoming months and the first half of 2025 will be the sales of completed apartments at Kodulahe and Kuldlehe, with a market value of around €14 million. The focus until the end of this year and the beginning of 2026 is on selling the remaining houses at Botanica Lozen with a market value of around €8.4 million.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

In Q4 2024, the group's sales revenue was 3,390 thousand euros, which is 14,297 thousand euros less than the sales revenue of the Q4 2023 of 17,687 thousand euros, because in Q4 2023, Kodulahe Rannakalda apartment building was completed. For the same reason, the group's sales revenue was 7,477 thousand euros for the 12 months of 2024 which is 2.5 times lower than the sales revenue of 18,339 thousand euros for the 12 months of 2023.

In Q4 2024, the group’s operating profit (=EBIT) was 225 thousand euros and net profit 220 thousand euros (in 12 months 2024: operating profit 68 thousand euros and net loss of 624 thousand euros). In Q4 2023, the group had operating profit of 4,594 thousand euros and net profit of 4,478 thousand euros. In 12 months 2023, the group had operating profit of 3,940 thousand euros and net profit of 3,550 thousand euros.

In Q4 2024, 9 apartments were sold, 23 apartments were sold in total in 12 months 2024. As of 31 of December 2024, 28 apartments were ready in stock. In Q4 2023, 63 apartments, 3 commercial premises and 3 land plots in Latvia were sold (same in 12 months 2023).

In the first 12 months of 2024, the group’s debt burden (net loans) increased by 4,887 thousand euros up to the level of 13,495 thousand euros as of 31 December 2024. As of 31 December 2024, the weighted average annual interest rate of interest-bearing liabilities was 8.7%. This is an increase of 0.5 percentage points compared to 31 December 2023.





OPERATING REPORT

The group's sales revenue was 3,390 thousand euros in Q4 2024 (Q4 2023: 17,687 thousand euros), including the sale of real estate in the group’s own development projects 3,273 thousand euros (17,567 euros in Q4 2023).

Other sales revenue in 2024 mainly includes revenue from franchise fees of real estate agencies in Estonia, Latvia and Bulgaria. Franchise fees for the Q4 2024 were 74 thousand euros (in 12 months 273 thousand euros), franchise revenues for the Q4 2023 were 66 thousand euros (in 12 months 252 thousand euros).

In 2024, the pre-sale of the next stage of Kodulahe began: 62 apartments and 4 commercial premises in the form of three buildings will be built at Soodi 6. By the time this report is published, 8 apartments and 2 commercial premises have been presold. The homes are schedules to be completed in 2026.

In the most premium phase of Kodulahe, Rannakalda, a pavilion, 4 service areas and 108 apartments (as three separate apartment buildings), many of which have a sea view, have been completed. As of the publication date of the quarterly report, 23 of the 113 are vacant.

A subsidiary of Arco Vara, Arcojärve OÜ, in 2021 signed an agreement for land acquisition beside Lake Harku, address Paldiski road 124b, Tallinn. More than 35,000 m2 of residential and commercial real estate (GBA) is planned for development. The project is called Arcojärve. As of 31.12.2024, the total advance payment for the land is 4,978 thousand euros. The subsidiary of Arco Vara is obliged to pay an additional 1,627 thousand euros for the purchase of the land within three months from the establishment of the detailed plan for the property by the Tallinn City Government, but no later than 30.04.2026. The start of the construction of the first stage is planned for 2025.

In the Kuldlehe project, an exclusive cluster house with 5 spacious homes was built in Pirita. By the date of publication of the quarterly report, 2 out of 5 apartments are vacant.

The Botanica Lozen project foresees construction of 54 homes (houses) in three stages. Construction and sales of the first 16 buildings have begun – the private houses of the first phase will be completed in Q2 2025. By the date of publication of the quarterly report, 9 out of 16 houses have been pre-sold.

Kerberon OÜ, a subsidiary of Arco Vara, developed a fully automatic padel venue with six indoor courts at Helme 18 with the help of the construction company Arco Tarc OÜ. The hall is rented out on a full lease agreement and is open to guests.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In thousands of euros 12m 2024 12m 2023 Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Revenue from sale of own real estate 7,145 17,581 3,273 17,567 Revenue from rendering of services 332 758 117 120 Total revenue 7,477 18,339 3,390 17,687 Cost of sales -6,194 -12,212 -3,344 -12,003 Gain/loss from inventory 487 -528 487 -528 Gross profit 1,770 5,599 533 5,156 Other income 7 107 7 11 Marketing and distribution expenses -551 -387 -146 -119 Administrative expenses -1,127 -1,387 -156 -463 Other expenses -31 -20 -13 -9 Gain on investment property 0 28 0 18 Operating profit 68 3,940 225 4,594 Financial costs -640 -390 47 -116 Profit/ loss before tax -572 3,550 272 4,478 Income tax -52 0 -52 0 Net profit/ loss for the period -624 3,550 220 4,478



Total comprehensive profit/ loss for the period -624 3,550 220 4,478 Attributable to owners of the parent -624 3,550 220 4,478 Earnings per share (in euros) - basic -0.06 0.34 0.02 0.43 - diluted -0.06 0.34 0.02 0.43

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

In thousands of euros 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 Cash and cash equivalents 1,720 1,472 Receivables and prepayments 5,690 5,798 Inventories 29,170 27,637 Total current assets 36,580 34,907 Receivables and prepayments 18 18 Investment property 2,296 20 Property, plant and equipment 622 221 Intangible assets 52 24 Total non-current assets 2,988 283 TOTAL ASSETS 39,568 35,190 Loans and borrowings 234 3,391 Payables and deferred income 4,487 4,013 Warranty provisions 127 80 Total current liabilities 4,848 7,484 Loans and borrowings 14,981 6,689 Total non-current liabilities 14,981 6,689 TOTAL LIABILITIES 19,829 14,173 Share capital 7,272 7,272 Share premium 3,835 3,835 Statutory capital reserve 2,011 2,011 Other reserves 27 56 Retained earnings 6,594 7,843 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 19,739 21,017 TOTAL EQUITY 19,739 21,017 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 39,568 35,190





