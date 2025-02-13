Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Statement re Notice of Requisition of a General Meeting

13 February 2025

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the “Company”)

including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Notice of Requisition of a General Meeting

The Board of Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the “Company”) and Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”) announces that it has received a letter from a nominee account acting on behalf of the custodian and prime broker for Saba Capital Management, L.P. requisitioning the Board to convene a general meeting of shareholders (the “Requisition”).

The Requisition proposes that shareholders be asked to consider, and, if thought fit approve, the taking by the Company of all necessary steps to implement a scheme or process by which shareholders would become (or have the option to become) shareholders of a UK-listed open-ended investment company (or similar open-ended investment vehicle) implementing a substantially similar strategy to the Company, and which could entail shareholders rolling into an existing or newly established UK-listed open-ended investment company (or similar open-ended investment vehicle), in either case managed by the Company’s existing investment manager or one of its affiliates.

The Board is committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders and will make a further announcement regarding the Requisition in due course. Accordingly, the Board recommends that shareholders take no action at this time.

For further information, please contact:

Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC via Investec Bank plc

Michael Phair (Chairman)

Investec Bank plc

Corporate Broker

Helen Goldsmith/David Yovichic

Tel: 020 7597 4000

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Secretary

Matt Tostevin/Hilary Jones/Jade Livesey

Tel: 01534 700 000

Buchanan

PR Advisers

Charles Ryland/Henry Wilson

Tel: 020 7466 5000