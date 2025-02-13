Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Statement re Notice of Requisition of a General Meeting

13 February 2025
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the “Company”)
including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
Notice of Requisition of a General Meeting
The Board of Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the “Company”) and Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”) announces that it has received a letter from a nominee account acting on behalf of the custodian and prime broker for Saba Capital Management, L.P. requisitioning the Board to convene a general meeting of shareholders (the “Requisition”).
The Requisition proposes that shareholders be asked to consider, and, if thought fit approve, the taking by the Company of all necessary steps to implement a scheme or process by which shareholders would become (or have the option to become) shareholders of a UK-listed open-ended investment company (or similar open-ended investment vehicle) implementing a substantially similar strategy to the Company, and which could entail shareholders rolling into an existing or newly established UK-listed open-ended investment company (or similar open-ended investment vehicle), in either case managed by the Company’s existing investment manager or one of its affiliates.
The Board is committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders and will make a further announcement regarding the Requisition in due course. Accordingly, the Board recommends that shareholders take no action at this time.
