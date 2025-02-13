ThinkMarkets Celebrates Its 15-year Anniversary

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkMarkets , a globally recognized leader in multi-asset online trading, is celebrating 15 years of serving traders worldwide. For over a decade, the broker has provided traders in more than 165 countries with a premium trading experience, combining best-in-class charting, execution, and a multi-asset trading product mix into one offering. To mark this milestone, ThinkMarkets is launching initiatives to thank the people who have been instrumental in its journey and success.

Advancing Global Trading Since 2010

Since its inception, ThinkMarkets has continuously enhanced the trading experience with its innovative platform, ThinkTrader. Continuous investment in server infrastructure and a strong focus on implementing cutting-edge technology have positioned ThinkMarkets at the forefront of the industry, with a commitment to innovation driving its evolution.

Recognizing People and Progress

ThinkMarkets' growth has been driven by the support of its traders, partners, and employees around the world. To acknowledge their contributions, the company is launching a series of initiatives, including:

Competitions and giveaways : A year-long calendar of events, competitions, and prizes.

: A year-long calendar of events, competitions, and prizes. Media interviews : Exclusive interviews with long-standing personnel, instrumental to the company's success.

: Exclusive interviews with long-standing personnel, instrumental to the company's success. Reward incentives: New initiatives bring added benefits to its clients and partners.

Commenting on the milestone, Nauman Anees, Co-CEO of ThinkMarkets, said:

"ThinkMarkets started with a vision to build a global financial market trading platform that empowers clients with the best technology. Over the past 15 years, we've grown into a global brokerage with a presence in over 165 countries, serving all types of traders. To celebrate this major milestone, we're launching a series of initiatives that honor our journey and achievements. As we mark 15 years, our commitment to innovation, transparency, and client satisfaction remains clear and will always be at the core of our approach."

To learn more about its 15-year anniversary, users can visit thinkmarkets.com .

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010, offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000+ CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London, Melbourne, and Tokyo, and hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates with several financial licenses around the globe and delivers some of the industry's most recognized trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader.

