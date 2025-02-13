OTC Markets Group Welcomes Concurrent Technologies Plc to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Concurrent Technologies Plc (LSE: CNC; OTCQX: COTGF), a designer and manufacturer of leading-edge computer products, systems, and mission-critical solutions used in high-performance markets by some of the world’s major OEMs, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Concurrent Technologies Plc upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Concurrent Technologies Plc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “COTGF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Miles Adcock, CEO of Concurrent Technologies Plc commented: “Located in LA and Boston, and with a fast-growing employee base, America is a key home market for the company. It is also our largest and fastest growing region for sales. Offering domestic investors and employees access to our stock is an important step in aligning all interests to our continued success.”

About Concurrent Technologies Plc

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded plug-in cards and systems for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defense, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments. The processor products feature Intel processors, including the latest generation embedded Intel Core processors, Intel Xeon and Intel Atom processors. The products are designed to be compliant with industry specifications and support many of today's leading embedded operating systems. The products are sold world-wide.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com