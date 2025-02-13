Oncotelic CEO Vuong Trieu to Present Groundbreaking Research on Transforming Growth Factor Beta 2 (TGFB2) at SWCR 2025 Conference

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc (OTCQB:OTLC). Oncotelic Therapeutics, a leader in RNA-based therapeutics, is pleased to announce that Vuong Trieu, Ph.D., Chairman & CEO, will be delivering a featured presentation at the SWCR 2025 Conference on March 24th. His talk will highlight the central role of Transforming Growth Factor Beta 2 (TGFB2) in the convergence of disease pathways spanning cancer, lupus, and aging, as well as its potential as a therapeutic target in immuno-oncology.

Dr. Trieu's presentation, titled “Transforming Growth Factor Beta 2 in Aging, Cancer, Lupus, and Immuno-Oncology: A Convergence of Disease Pathways and Therapeutic Potential,” will delve into the immunosuppressive mechanisms of TGFB2 and its profound impact on solid tumors, autoimmune disorders, and age-related diseases. His research underscores how high TGFB2 expression fosters tumor-associated macrophage infiltration, disrupts antigen presentation, and drives resistance to immunotherapy—ultimately contributing to poor patient outcomes.

A key focus of the presentation will be the clinical development of OT-101, an antisense therapeutic targeting TGFB2, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials (STOP-PC study) for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The talk will explore how TGFB2 inhibition—alone or in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors or interferon-based strategies—may reshape the tumor microenvironment, boost immune response, and enhance therapeutic efficacy.

Dr. Vuong Trieu’s Vision for TGFB2 as a Therapeutic Target

“TGFB2 has emerged as a master regulator of immune suppression, not just in cancer but across multiple chronic diseases,” said Dr. Trieu. “Our work on OT-101 aims to neutralize TGFB2-driven resistance, unlocking the full potential of immunotherapy and improving outcomes for patients with pancreatic cancer, gliomas, and beyond.”

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing RNA-based therapeutics targeting immunosuppressive pathways in cancer and other diseases. The company’s lead program, OT-101, is being developed as a TGFB2 inhibitor with the potential to reverse immune evasion, enhance tumor response, and improve survival outcomes in oncology and immunology.

Presentation Details

Event: SWCR 2025 Conference

Date: March 24 th , 2025

, 2025 Speaker: Vuong Trieu, Ph.D., Chairman & CEO, Oncotelic Therapeutics

Title: Transforming Growth Factor Beta 2 in Aging, Cancer, Lupus, and Immuno-Oncology: A Convergence of Disease Pathways and Therapeutic Potential.

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Oncotelic has rare pediatric designation for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ("DIPG" through OT-101) through its 45% joint venture, GMP Biotechnology Limited, melanoma (through CA4P), and Acute Myeloid Leukemia ("AML" through OXi 4503). Oncotelic also acquired PointR Data Inc. in November 2019 to build an AI driven biotechnology company. Further, Oncotelic acquired AL-101, during the 4th quarter of 2021, for the intranasal delivery of apomorphine.

Oncotelic's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

