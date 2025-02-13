Incyclix Bio Announces Publication in Nature Communications Highlighting Biomarkers of Response to CDK2 Inhibition

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incyclix Bio, LLC, a next-generation cell cycle control company developing INX-315, a novel, potent and selective CDK2 inhibitor for the treatment of advanced and resistant cancer, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article in Nature Communications. The publication titled, “Discrete vulnerability to pharmacological CDK2 inhibition is governed by heterogeneity of the cancer cell cycle” identifies biomarkers for response to INX-315 and highlights the potential of INX-315 to overcome resistance to CDK4/6 inhibitors in certain cancers.

The publication outlines the analysis of DEPMAP data utilizing the CHRONOS score to distinguish cell response based on their dependencies to cyclins and CDKs that regulate the G1 to S phase transition. This analysis segregated cell lines into distinct clusters demonstrating specific dependencies on various cyclin and CDK genes, revealing tumor types that are exceptionally dependent on CDK2 and more sensitive to the INX-315 CDK2 inhibitor.

“We found that pharmacologically targeting a single kinase, CDK2, can trigger two distinct cellular responses depending on the tumor type,” said Vishnu Kumarasamy, PhD, first author on the new study and a Research Assistant Professor of Oncology in Roswell Park’s Department of Molecular & Cellular Biology.

Based on the results of the analysis, a broader range of tumors, including both breast and pancreatic cancer models, respond to CDK2 inhibitors.

“We hope these findings with CDK2 inhibitors in preclinical models will be translated into new clinical trials to help breast cancer patients whose disease has progressed on CDK4/6 inhibitors — and provide new opportunities in multiple additional cancers,” said Agnieszka Witkiewicz, MD, Director of the Advanced Tissue Imaging Shared Resource at Roswell Park and co-corresponding author of the study.

The study findings show potential for INX-315 in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors to extend the therapeutic applicability of INX-315 beyond CDK2-addicted tumor types.

“By leveraging cell cycle biomarkers, we hope to be able to identify patients that will benefit most from combination treatments,” said Patrick Roberts, PharmD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Incyclix Bio. “These striking new findings validate the combination of INX-315 with CDK4/6 inhibitors as a promising therapeutic strategy with potential application beyond patients with CDK2-addicted cancers.”

INX-315 monotherapy and combination dose-expansion clinical trials are ongoing. More information on the trial can be found at clinicaltrials.gov.

About Incyclix Bio

Incyclix Bio is a next-generation cell cycle control company advancing precision treatments that target the aberrant proliferation driving many cancers. The company’s lead compound, INX-315, is a potent and selective cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) inhibitor in clinical development. Incyclix Bio is a scientific leader in understanding cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) and their role in the cell cycle as attractive therapeutic targets across many tumor types, including ovarian, breast and lung cancers. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, Incyclix Bio is founded by pioneers in CDK inhibitor discovery, research and development. For more information, visit incyclixbio.com.

Media Contact

Tony Plohoros

908-591-2839

tplohoros@6degreespr.com