FormAssembly Appoints Lou Ponticas to Board of Directors and Welcomes Tom Urie as President and Chief Operating Officer

Bloomington, IN, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormAssembly, a leading web forms builder and data collection platform, today announced the appointment of Lou Ponticas to its Board of Directors and the addition of Tom Urie as President and Chief Operating Officer. These seasoned executives bring a wealth of strategic vision, operational expertise, and leadership experience to the company, reinforcing FormAssembly’s commitment to helping organizations worldwide collect, use, and be good stewards of the personal data entrusted to them.

“I am very pleased to welcome Lou Ponticas and Tom Urie to the FormAssembly team. Lou’s experience scaling MuleSoft within the Salesforce ecosystem aligns with our evolution from a form builder to an enterprise platform for secure, mission-critical data collection and workflow. Together with Tom’s expertise in driving transformation, they will help guide the company to the next level of growth and innovation in enterprise software while strengthening our foundation as a trusted partner in secure data collection and management,” said Cedric Savarese, Founder and CEO of FormAssembly.

Lou Ponticas, a technology executive with decades of leadership experience, previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at MuleSoft. In that role, he played a pivotal part in scaling the company’s operations and managing its successful integration into Salesforce following its 2018 acquisition. Ponticas also brings extensive expertise in product and sales operations to FormAssembly, along with a strong background in business strategy and transformation.

“I’m thrilled to join FormAssembly’s Board of Directors,” said Ponticas. “This is an exceptional team with a powerful, innovative product that is critical to secure, efficient data collection. I look forward to supporting the company’s growth as it helps more businesses automate processes with this centralized, efficient approach to safe, secure, and compliant data collection.”

Tom Urie joins FormAssembly with over 25 years of experience spanning product development, engineering, and business strategy. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Energage, where he helped build a foundation for scale and accelerated the go-to-market motion. Previously, Urie led transformative growth as President and Chief Revenue Officer at Optymyze, a global SaaS provider of performance management solutions. At FormAssembly, Urie will focus on enhancing product-market fit, optimizing go-to-market strategies, and accelerating growth.

“FormAssembly has established itself as a trusted leader in data collection,” said Urie. “I’m excited to work alongside this talented team to further its mission, expand its impact, and drive the next phase of success.”

With over 350 5-star reviews on the Salesforce AppExchange, FormAssembly is the preferred digital form solution for Salesforce users. Grounded in its mission of data stewardship, the company integrates robust security practices, industry-leading certifications, and a company-wide dedication to data privacy to help organizations protect their most valuable asset: data. Through proactive training, advanced tooling, and seamless compliance processes, FormAssembly provides the confidence and reliability businesses need to achieve secure and efficient data collection.

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is a leading forms-based data collection platform trusted by organizations worldwide. Known for its ease of use, enterprise-grade security, and seamless Salesforce integration, FormAssembly empowers businesses in highly regulated industries—such as financial services, healthcare, higher education, nonprofits, and government—to streamline data workflows and maintain compliance. To learn more, visit www.formassembly.com.