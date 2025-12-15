FormAssembly Closes 2025 with Significant Product Innovation and Customer Momentum

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormAssembly, the leading enterprise data collection and automation platform, today announced a milestone year of innovation and momentum. Throughout 2025, the company delivered significant product updates, including the launch of Atlas, FormAssembly’s next-generation platform. FormAssembly also witnessed strong adoption across key industries such as healthcare, higher education, financial services, nonprofit, and the public sector, with these customers turning to the platform to power mission-critical data workflows and improve oversight over the collection of sensitive data. Together, these advancements solidify FormAssembly’s position as the trusted enterprise solution for compliant data collection.

“2025 has been one of our most transformative years,” said Cedric Savarese, Founder and CEO of FormAssembly. “There is a new sense of urgency to redesign workflows around AI, yet most organizations don’t get past the pilot stage. Our focus this year has been on delivering innovations that streamline the entire data collection process, with agentic AI infused throughout.”

Atlas: The Next-Generation FormAssembly Platform

In October, FormAssembly announced the launch of Atlas, which includes a powerful new agentic AI assistant, Fai, built directly into the platform. Fai assumes the roles of interaction designer, data architect, and compliance expert to build complex workflows that precisely match branding requirements, automate processes, and integrate third-party systems like Salesforce or HubSpot. These advanced capabilities are driving an accelerated adoption of the platform across an increasing number of users and use cases.

Deeper Integrations Across Key Systems of Record

In tandem with the launch of Atlas, FormAssembly announced a new bi-directional connector architecture designed to give enterprises greater control over their data integrations. Built on this new architecture, the company unveiled an enhanced Salesforce Connector with a redesigned UI, smarter data mapping, and advanced automation logic. Earlier in the year, FormAssembly released a new HubSpot Connector, giving users the ability to build secure forms and workflows across the HubSpot ecosystem.

Continued Platform Innovations

FormAssembly continues to deliver innovative product features to streamline enterprise data collection. In March, the company introduced a new Document Generation feature, allowing users to automatically create customized, professional documents that are seamlessly integrated into existing workflows. FormAssembly also unveiled its re-imagined E-Signature feature, providing an efficient, secure way to collect e-signatures on customized documents. Additionally, the company launched its next-generation payment integrations, delivering better fraud protection, simplified reconciliation, and a smoother user experience. More recently, FormAssembly released its File to Web Form capability, enabling teams to convert existing documents—such as PDFs and legacy forms—directly into ready-to-use web forms.

Expanded Executive Leadership Team

This year, FormAssembly announced several key appointments to its executive leadership team. In February, Thomas Urie was appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer, alongside the appointment of Lou Ponticas to the Board of Directors. In November, Bryan O’Neill was promoted to Chief Technology Officer after serving as VP of Engineering for more than a year.

Industry Recognition

FormAssembly was named a Leader by Info-Tech Research Group in the 2025 Online Forms Data Quadrant Report, earning the highest overall satisfaction score among all vendors evaluated. The platform earned top marks for Features, Customization, APIs and Integration, and Training—areas that directly influence how organizations capture, manage, and activate data.

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is the leading enterprise data collection and automation platform that enables organizations to securely capture, connect, and manage complex data. FormAssembly Atlas provides a modern front door for enterprise data collection, combining human-centric AI for intelligent form creation and workflow automation with deep system integrations in a single, secure solution. Trusted by thousands of organizations across healthcare, higher education, financial services, nonprofit, and the public sector, FormAssembly powers critical data processes for customers, including Amazon, CVS Health, Dell, LendingTree, and Southwest. Learn more at www.formassembly.com.