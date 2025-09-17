FormAssembly Tops 2025 Online Forms Data Quadrant With Highest Satisfaction Score

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormAssembly, the enterprise data collection platform that turns online forms into secure, connected workflows, has again been named a Leader in Info-Tech Research Group’s 2025 Online Forms Data Quadrant Report, earning the highest overall satisfaction score among all vendors evaluated.

The independent rankings, published on Info-Tech Research Group’s SoftwareReviews platform, reflect real feedback from business and IT professionals who rely on these platforms every day. FormAssembly ranked highly across categories and earned top marks for Features, Customization, APIs and Integration, and Training—areas that directly influence how organizations capture, manage, and activate data.

“Unlike simpler form builders, FormAssembly is highly customizable and built for complex workflows, which is ideal for enterprise use,” noted a reviewer in the report. “Its connector functionality allows for advanced data mapping, record creation, and updates across standard and custom objects. Additionally, its emphasis on data security and compliance makes it a strong choice for organizations handling sensitive information.”

FormAssembly is widely recognized for its no-code form builder, deep Salesforce and HubSpot integrations, and commitment to security and compliance. The platform is trusted by thousands of organizations in healthcare, higher education, financial services, and government, helping these enterprises remove common barriers to form creation while working smarter, faster, and more securely.

Why It Matters for Enterprises

"Online forms are crucial for capturing important business data that drives informed strategies, compliance, innovation, and customer service," says Andrea Malick, Principal Advisory Director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Since much of a business's knowledge assets begin as forms, ensuring data quality at this early stage of the lifecycle is essential. Solutions like FormAssembly, which are highly rated by users on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform, help organizations move from manual, error-prone methods to structured digital experiences that streamline processes."

Organizations rely on FormAssembly to:

Achieve results faster with expert training, responsive support, and AI-powered tools that simplify form creation

Streamline complex workflows with no-code customization and enterprise-grade integrations

Improve security and compliance for sensitive data, reducing risk and meeting regulatory standards

“FormAssembly has always been focused on helping organizations collect the data they depend on—and now, we’re empowering thousands of businesses to do it efficiently, securely, and responsibly to fuel the AI initiatives they’re building on top of that data,” said Cedric Savarese, Founder and CEO of FormAssembly. “This recognition from Info-Tech Research Group—particularly in areas like product features, integrations, and training—reinforces that commitment. We’re excited to build on this momentum with a series of product enhancements rolling out through the end of the year that will significantly improve how users interact with and act on the data they collect.”

To read the full Top Online Forms Data Quadrant report, click here.

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is the leading data collection platform that helps organizations securely capture, connect, and manage complex data. Trusted by thousands of organizations in healthcare, higher education, financial services, and government, FormAssembly supports sophisticated workflows and sensitive use cases with powerful integrations, advanced automation, and enterprise-grade security and compliance. Learn more at www.formassembly.com.