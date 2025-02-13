Enertiv and Voltus Unlock Valuable CRE Energy Usage Data, Provide Demand Response for Tenants

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. ( Voltus ), the leading distributed energy resource (DER) software platform and virtual power plant operator, and Enertiv , the operational intelligence platform for commercial real estate, announced today a strategic partnership that unlocks new demand response revenue opportunities for Enertiv's commercial real estate customers, by integrating Voltus's industry-leading demand response offering into Enertiv's comprehensive platform.

This partnership allows Enertiv’s customers to participate in Voltus’s demand response programs, earning revenue, reducing monthly electricity bills, and avoiding carbon emissions. The partnership also unlocks additional energy usage data for Enertiv’s customers, which they can then use to further improve their energy procurement and risk management strategies as well as advance sustainability goals within their portfolios.

"This partnership is a game changer for both owners and their tenants,” said Connell McGill, CEO and Founder at Enertiv. “Capturing utility data for reporting is only the first step. The key to decarbonization across commercial real estate is to transform that data into value. Adding demand response to our existing landlord and tenant portals is a no-brainer, helping our customers and their tenants earn additional revenue while improving their sustainability."

The partnership is active across all wholesale markets in the U.S. and Canada. Landlords already signed up with Enertiv can integrate the Voltus platform, leveraging Enertiv's device-level metering data to analyze and surface demand response opportunities, without the need for additional hardware installations.

"Commercial buildings in the United States are responsible for 18% of the country's greenhouse gas emissions. This partnership allows commercial real estate customers to comply with building regulations while creating new revenue streams,” said Dan Svejnar, SVP of Growth at Voltus.

About Enertiv

Enertiv is a SaaS platform built to decarbonize commercial real estate. By collecting and verifying real-time utility data, Enertiv maximizes data coverage, automates reporting, and delivers actionable energy-saving insights for landlords and tenants. The world's largest real estate owners and operators, including Starwood Capital Group, Prologis, Panattoni, and Related, use Enertiv to power ESG reporting, asset optimization, and decarbonization. Learn more at www.enertiv.com.

About Voltus

Voltus is a leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co .