Salsify Customers Drive Valuable Business Outcomes Through Organizational Efficiency, Increased Performance, and AI Impact in 2024

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salsify , the Product Experience Management (PXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today announced another year of double digit ARR growth in 2024, driven by the business value created by its customers using Salsify. In 2024, 70,000 Salsify PXM users in 149 countries used 511 million automated workflow tasks to help publish over 2 billion products across more than 950 destinations worldwide with increased efficiency and performance impact. The number of automated workflow tasks, a critical component of driving efficiency, represents a 40% increase over 2023.

The early 2024 announcement of Salsify PXM Advance, the company’s new AI-propelled version of its platform, was a significant driver of customer investment in Salsify. The platform’s Grocery Accelerator, which uses AI and automation to speed accurate, validated, and high-quality product data to market, became the company’s fastest-adopted capability ever.

Over 200 new customers began their partnership with Salsify in 2024, including Virbac and Riviana Foods, Inc. By the end of 2024, 47% of Salsify’s customers had migrated to the new PXM Advance platform, a record-breaking adoption rate. Customers increasing their commitment to Salsify in 2024 included Coty and Fortune Brand Innovations. Driven by the power of the new platform and the excellence of Salsify’s customer success and services teams, the company is extremely proud that its customers continue to make recurring investments in the Salsify platform with a gross retention rate in the mid 90s. Salsify also achieved historic profitability in 2024 with double-digit EBITDA margins, ending the year with over $200 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

"In my first six months as Salsify CEO, customers have consistently cited two reasons why they continue to invest in Salsify: our platform and our people," said Piyush Chaudhari, CEO of Salsify. “In 2025 and beyond, we will continue to direct our own investments to help them achieve both top-line and bottom-line growth through product experiences that truly matter - to their customers, end consumers, and B2B buyers.”

In 2024, Salsify invested $32 million in product innovation to advance the business value realized by its customers. This investment helped enable documented valuable outcomes across the Salsify customer base, including:

Speed to market: Salsify’s investments in automated workflows and AI helped decrease the time it takes to bring products to market. In three months, a global food brand reduced the time to market from seven days to minutes. Using Grocery Accelerator, an ecommerce associate at a global CPG can verify the accuracy of 15 SKUs in 40 minutes, versus eight hours with their prior solution. A national household goods company reduced time to market from six weeks to one week by using Salsify to syndicate content to Dollar General.

Salsify’s investments in automated workflows and AI helped decrease the time it takes to bring products to market.

Performance Improvements: Accurate, complete, optimized product content created and syndicated to retailers using Salsify drives improved SEO and conversions, while increasing retail media Return on Ad Spend (ROAS). A global electronics manufacturer improved their content scores on Walmart, rising from an average score of 86% to 94% across their portfolio. A global wine and spirits brand saw their volume grow 24% at one of the largest grocers in the US after implementing a new Salsify direct connection that offered more robust content capabilities. KIND has experienced significant improvement on the digital shelf since implementing Salsify, including a 10% sales lift on Kroger. They’ve also seen average compliance for bullet point product data increase from 17% to 96% and average image compliance from 57% to 90%. A European food manufacturer was receiving daily fines due to submitting product data through a manual excel upload which was both time consuming and open to errors. Since implementing Salsify’s GDSN solution, they have reached 100% compliance with the packaging requirements and zero penalties. Dorel Juvenile invested in several major initiatives to improve their Enhanced Content quality and effectiveness that they saw paid off by more than doubling their conversions at Target.



Accurate, complete, optimized product content created and syndicated to retailers using Salsify drives improved SEO and conversions, while increasing retail media Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).

“We have always believed in the value that publishing Enhanced Content through Salsify provides to enhance the customer experience and provide more information to help customers feel confident in their decision to buy our products,” said Daniel Desimone, Digital & Ecommerce Product Manager at Dorel Juvenile. “Their Enhanced Content Analytics has taken that a step further, allowing us to make more data-driven decisions about our content development. We invested in several major initiatives around Enhanced Content that we can see paid off by more than doubling our conversions at Target.”



Tech Consolidation: In a time when IT organizations are looking to streamline their tech stack for greatest efficiency and ROI, Salsify’s investments in enterprise-scale data governance, global IT administration, and industry-leading workflows has enabled customers to replace legacy PIM solutions and consolidate on Salsify. In 2024, a global CPG brand expanded their use of Salsify PXM Advance to replace their separate legacy PIM solution and launched seven markets in five months.

In a time when IT organizations are looking to streamline their tech stack for greatest efficiency and ROI, Salsify’s investments in enterprise-scale data governance, global IT administration, and industry-leading workflows has enabled customers to replace legacy PIM solutions and consolidate on Salsify.

Global PXM Network Growth: The reach and impact of our customers is directly tied to the continually expanding network of retailer, distributor, and commerce endpoints they can reach through Salsify’s network. In 2024, Salsify expanded reach and impact at commerce destinations around the globe: Salsify’s investment in Amazon success paid off in 2024, expanding to 16 markets and launching the Amazon Feedback Status Report, now used by hundreds weekly to optimize listings. In 2024, Salsify connected directly to Walmart’s OmniSpec API Suite, enabling seamless content publishing—over 2.3 million SKUs were uploaded by 1P and 3P sellers. The company also introduced eight new bi-directional retailer connections, breaking down existing walled gardens that prevent the continual collaboration and optimization of product content. Enhanced content expanded with 13 new destinations, enhancing the shopping experience and driving conversions, including Ulta, Staples, and more. Meanwhile, Salsify’s free Open Catalog saw 40% more products added and 41% growth in retailer engagement, ensuring continual access to the industry’s most up-to-date content.



The reach and impact of our customers is directly tied to the continually expanding network of retailer, distributor, and commerce endpoints they can reach through Salsify’s network. In 2024, Salsify expanded reach and impact at commerce destinations around the globe:

In addition in 2024, Salsify was recognized as a “Leader” in the IDC’s latest PIM market evaluation, “ IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Product Information Management Applications for Commerce 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment ”, which stated, “Salsify's PIM provides strong governance, taxonomy, and hierarchy capabilities while remaining flexible enough to support omnichannel data management. It can store a golden product information record while transforming those records to meet endpoint requirements quickly and at scale.”

As a reflection of their innovation and success with Salsify, many customers shared the stories of their success with the industry. The latest case studies appear on the Salsify website. The most outstanding examples of customer performance, growth, and innovation during 2024 will be recognized with Digital Shelf Transformer Awards at the Digital Shelf Summit in New Orleans from April 7th-9th .

For more information, visit www.salsify.com .

About Salsify

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes in order to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination.

Learn how the world’s largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and ASICS, as well as retailers and distributors such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com .

Contact:

Carolyn Adams

carolyn@bluerunpr.com