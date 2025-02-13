Phunware Appoints Jeremy Krol as Chief Operating Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (“Phunware” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PHUN), a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for mobile applications, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Krol as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective February 10, 2025. Mr. Krol, who joined Phunware in June 2024 and most recently held the position of Fractional COO, brings more than 20 years of experience with a background in engineering, finance, and technology startups. He will oversee the Company’s operations to ensure the business is scalable and aligned with objectives that drive meaningful impact.

“Jeremy is a strategic operator who blends sharp analytical thinking with intuitive leadership,” said Stephen Chen, CEO of Phunware. “He has a natural talent for problem-solving, system optimization, and team empowerment. He is a major asset to Phunware and will be an integral part of the Phunware team moving forward.”

Mr. Krol has spent his career optimizing business operations, integrating technology with market needs, and leading high-performing teams through complex transitions. He excels at bringing structure to ambiguity, leveraging proven frameworks like the Entrepreneurial Operating System to instill operational rigor while maintaining adaptability in a fast-moving industry.



“I am looking forward to my increased leadership role with Phunware. I aim to distill complex challenges into clear, actionable steps to foster collaboration and momentum within the organization,” said Mr. Krol. “I feel that my ability to bridge strategy with people will prove to be beneficial for the Company.”



Prior to Phunware, Jeremy worked extensively with tech startups and SMBs, guiding them through scaling challenges, refining go-to-market strategies, and developing resilient business models. His leadership style is grounded in curiosity, pragmatism, and a commitment to building strong, accountable teams. Whether navigating market shifts or refining internal processes, Jeremy is dedicated to driving Phunware’s continued evolution and expansion into new verticals.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions with integrated intelligent capabilities. We provide businesses with the tools to create, implement, and manage custom mobile applications, analytics, digital advertising, and location-based services. Phunware is transforming mobile engagement by delivering scalable, personalized, and data-driven mobile app experiences.

Phunware’s mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through the widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, leveraging brands, consumers, partners, digital asset holders, and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience through its new Generative AI platform, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property, and reintroduce its digital asset ecosystem for existing holders and new market participants.

For more information on Phunware, please visit www.phunware.com . To better understand and leverage generative AI and Phunware’s mobile app technologies, visit ai.phunware.com

