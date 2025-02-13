KULR and Worksport Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Battery Technology and U.S. Manufacturing

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leader in advanced energy management platforms, and Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), a pioneer in solar-integrated tonneau covers and portable energy storage, have announced a strategic partnership focused on advancing battery technology and strengthening domestic manufacturing. The collaboration centers on three key areas: joint battery pack development, thermal runaway protection, and AI-integrated battery management system (BMS) software design.

Key Areas of Collaboration

Joint Battery Pack Development: KULR and Worksport will work together on the development of Worksport’s COR Battery Pack System. This initiative will focus on optimizing BMS requirements, refining cell configurations, and improving overall system performance, safety, and reliability.

Software (BMS + AI Integration): Both companies aim to incorporate AI-driven software into the BMS, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and advanced data analytics. These advancements will optimize power distribution, extend battery lifespan, and reinforce safety measures.

Thermal Runaway Protection: The partnership will look to integrate KULR's patented thermal runaway protection technology into Worksport's battery systems. This enhancement is expected to significantly improve battery safety and longevity by mitigating thermal runaway risks.



KULR will utilize its KULR ONE Design Solutions (K1-DS) to evaluate the performance, cost efficiency, and scalability of integrated battery solutions for the Worksport COR system. With the first generation of Worksport SOLIS and COR set for release in the second half of 2025, these studies will guide future development and innovation. The K1-DS platform includes advanced battery safety testing methodologies such as Fractional Thermal Runaway Calorimetry (FTRC), bomb calorimetry, and impingement zone mapping, ensuring thorough cell-level characterization and safety optimization.

Market Growth and Business Impact

As demand for U.S.-based production increases—fueled by the Trump administration’s emphasis on tariffs—KULR and Worksport are exploring domestic manufacturing options for the COR Battery Pack and related products. This strategic move aligns with growing market preferences for American-made energy solutions and positions both companies for long-term scalability and expansion.

After expanding U.S. production in 2024, Worksport’s revenue surged more than 450% from 2023 to 2024, surpassing a monthly run rate of $1 million. Projections indicate the company could reach nine figure revenues within the next two to three years. This collaboration with KULR should advance Worksport’s goal of transforming the $20 billion-plus portable energy market through innovation and scalable manufacturing.

Through the integration of its advanced thermal management technology and AI-powered BMS into Worksport’s products, KULR expects to open new revenue streams and establish a significant presence in the portable energy storage sector. The portable energy system market is projected to reach between $21.95 billion and $24.8 billion by 2032, per a Q4 2024 report by Astute Analytica, with an anticipated CAGR of 16% to over 24%. Battery solutions under 3000 kWh, such as the COR, are key drivers of this growth, particularly as off-grid and backup power needs continue to expand.

